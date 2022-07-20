ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, LA

How the Alexandria Aces Baseball Stadium Changed the Lives of Residents

By Keisha Swafford
klax-tv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBringhurst Field is still sacred ground to former co-owner Jodie White. Jodie White says the city of Alexandria should not tear down the Aces Stadium. “It means everything. I was the bat boy when I was four. My daddy pitched batting practice everyday the Aces were home, my mother ran the...

klax-tv.com

Comments / 0

Related
theleesvilleleader.com

Former Wampus Cat standout drafted by Reds

NATCHITOCHES — It had been almost 15 years since a former Leesville baseball player was drafted into the major leagues. On Tuesday afternoon, that streak came to an end as Northwestern State sophomore and former Wampus Cat standout Johnathan Harmon was selected in the 13th round by the Cincinnati Reds in the 2022 Major League Baseball Draft.
LEESVILLE, LA
kalb.com

Final Day of Qualifying: Jules Green & Brian BJ BennetT

Final Day of Qualifying: Harry Hayes qualifies for Alexandria Mayoral Race. It’s the final day of qualifying for the November 8 Election. We spoke with Harry Hayes, who has qualified for the Alexandria Mayoral Race. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. It’s the final day of qualifying for the November...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
klax-tv.com

Groundbreaking Held for New $9 million Rapides Senior Living Site

Alexandria, La. (July 21, 2022) — State and local officials gathered Thursday morning for a groundbreaking celebration for the Rapides Senior Living facility at 1420 England Drive. The $9 million gated residential community is being developed by MGM Development Group of Monroe. “This $9 million investment will have economic...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alexandria, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Alexandria, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
Alexandria, LA
Sports
klax-tv.com

Alexandria Mayors Race Heats Up

A crowded field will give voters wide choices as Alexandria City Council President Catherine Davidson joins current Mayor Jeff Hall, former Mayor Jacques Roy, and newcomer Harry Hayes in vying for the job. Here’s how these candidates compare as their respective campaigns get going. Kara Guillory of Alexandria said,...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Update on Construction at High School Drive/Texas St. Intersection in DeRidder

The City of DeRidder has issued an update on the construction at the High School Drive/Texas Street intersection. The city is working toward having these repairs complete by the start of school. They have addressed some water line and water valve issues while this intersection is closed. That work has been done and we are proceeding with the scheduled intersection work.
DERIDDER, LA
kalb.com

Day 2 of Qualifying: Tom Spencer & Jacque Roy

On day 2 of qualifying for the November 8 Election, former Alexandria Mayor Jacque Roy made his intentions clear to try and reclaim his seat. Judge grants David Burns’ motion for speedy trial, sets new Oct. 24 trial date. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. David Burns has been granted...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stan Cliburn
kalb.com

Alexandria estimated utility bills pushed back to August

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On July 20, officials with the City of Alexandria explained that more delays have pushed back the date Alexandria utility customers were supposed to receive two estimated bills. Customers will now receive two estimated utility bills in August, instead of July. Back on June 27, Alexandria...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Pineville Youth Center is set to close its doors in August

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Pineville Youth Center has spent over a decade as a safe space for kids to spend time after school and during the summer, but now it is preparing to close. The Youth Center is home to an education-focused, after-school and summer program for kids in...
PINEVILLE, LA
Natchitoches Times

School board votes to demolish former Head Start building

The school board voted Thursday to begin the process to demolish the former Head Start building on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Discussion about the problem began at the committee meeting Tuesday when. board member Emile Metoyer brought up the subject. Board members regularly receive numerous complaints about the condition...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Players
KTBS

Natchitoches says goodbye to fallen police officer

NATCITOCHES, La. -- Family and friends crowded inside First Baptist Church in Natchitoches Friday to say goodbye to a fallen Natchitoches police officer. Officer Brian Olliff, 52, died Saturday of a heat-related illness while working in the downtown district. Olliff was a veteran officer with 20-plus years of of service....
NATCHITOCHES, LA
cenlanow.com

Man shoots at vehicle in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) — An Alexandria man is facing charges after a patrolling officer caught him shooting at a vehicle near the intersection of Lee Street and MacArthur Drive. Demetrius Green, Sr., 51, of Alexandria, was running after a white truck Friday night, shooting at it with a handgun...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
KPLC TV

NOV. 8 ELECTION: What’s on Allen Parish’s ballot?

Allen Parish, LA (KPLC) - A full slate of candidates is on the ballot for the Nov. 8 Open Congressional Primary Election. The runoff election will be Dec. 10. To see other area ballots, click HERE. For more about what’s on your ballot, including voting locations, click, HERE. U.S....
ALLEN PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Caldwell, Claiborne, Jackson, Lincoln, Ouachita, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 14:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-21 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Caldwell; Claiborne; Jackson; Lincoln; Ouachita; Union EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 114. For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 110 expected. * WHERE...In Louisiana, Claiborne Parish, Lincoln Parish, Union Parish, Jackson Parish, Ouachita Parish and Caldwell Parish. In Arkansas, Hempstead County, Nevada County, Columbia County and Union County. * WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 7 PM CDT this evening. For the Heat Advisory, from noon to 7 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
CALDWELL PARISH, LA
kalb.com

Patrol officer arrests man for Friday night shooting

ALEXANDRIA, La. - On Friday, July 22, an Alexandria Police officer arrested a man that was seen shooting at a vehicle near a gas station close to the intersection of Lee Street and MacArthur Drive. At around 8:02 p.m., an officer on patrol witnessed a Black male running after a...
ALEXANDRIA, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy