It was learned earlier on Thursday that the Cleveland Browns were working out quarterbacks Josh Rosen and A.J. McCarron, among others, but weren't expected to show interest in one-time NFL Most Valuable Player Cam Newton as the club waits to learn the fate of first-choice signal-caller Deshaun Watson, who may be suspended for part or all of the upcoming season over allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO