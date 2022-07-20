ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

Grand Junction Home in High Pointe Estates Includes a Pool and Hot Tub

By Wes Adams
95 Rock KKNN
95 Rock KKNN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Summertime in Colorado gets pretty hot. So far this July, Grand Junction has been through six days when the temp has reached 100 degrees or higher. Wouldn't it be great to have a pool? Let's head across the Colorado River to check out a super comfy home that just hit the...

95rockfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
1230 ESPN

Colorado Driver Survey Produces Surprising and Disturbing Results

Colorado is known for having bad drivers and the latest driver survey from the Colorado Department of Transportation might explain why. CDOT conducted its annual driver survey where drivers self-report their driving habits without any fear of recourse or consequences for whatever bad behavior they may admit. The survey was sent to 5,000 randomly selected residential addresses but was completed by only 866 people. The margin of error is reported to be +/- 4.3%.
COLORADO STATE
95 Rock KKNN

Grand Junction Prefers the Snow Over the Heat

When most people, especially transplants or people who live out of state, think of Colorado, one of the first things that come to mind is the snow. Colorado is famous for its ski resorts, the snow-covered peaks, and the idea that we basically live in our ski jackets all year round (thanks, South Park.)
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
97.3 KBCO

This Is Colorado's Weirdest Roadside Attraction

When you're on a road trip, you'll be exposed to stunning landscapes, interesting views of nearby cities and towns, and of course, roadside attractions. Luckily, the United States has no shortage of weirdness on the roads, as Trips To Discover found out. The website pinpointed the weirdest roadside attractions in...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Real Estate
Local
Colorado Business
Grand Junction, CO
Business
City
Grand Junction, CO
Grand Junction, CO
Real Estate
95 Rock KKNN

A-Moose Yourself with Fun and Prizes At Grand Mesa Moose Day

There's still time to make the most of summer with an exciting family-friendly event on the Grand Mesa in Western Colorado. According to a press release from Colorado Parks and Wildlife, preparations are being made for the 12th Annual Grand Mesa Moose Day!. Moose, Meese, or Mooses?. The Moose gets...
MESA, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Estates#The Hot Tub#Colorado River#Housing List#Grand Junction Home#Realtor Com
95 Rock KKNN

Best Traditional Climbing in the Grand Junction Colorado Area

Colorado is full of great outdoor activities. Luckily, many of these outdoor activities can take place all around the Grand Junction area. There are many types of rock climbing including sport, bouldering, and traditional climbing and all three types of climbing can be found around Grand Junction. Here are some of the most popular classic traditional climbs in the Grand Junction area.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
95 Rock KKNN

Is There An Actual Leash Law In Grand Junction Colorado?

Grand Junction loves dogs, but not everybody understands exactly what the law says about keeping dogs on a leash. Take an evening drive or walk through just about any Grand Junction neighborhood and you will see many people taking a walk with their dogs. Most of the time, the dogs are leashed - as they should be. Take a walk in a park and you're likely to see most dogs are being restrained. Even without leash laws, common sense would dictate the wisdom of keeping a pet under control and safe from neighborhood traffic.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
KJCT8

New synthetic opioid more potent and dangerous than Fentanyl now in Colorado

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A new drug has appeared in Colorado and has already killed at least one person in Denver. N-pyrrolidino Etonitazene, known by its street name “Pyro,” is a high-potency synthetic opioid with a molecular structure that resembles Etonitazene, a synthetic opioid classified as a controlled substance.
95 Rock KKNN

A Pictorial History of Trains in Western Colorado

Tens of thousands of negatives from Grand Junction, Colorado photographer Robert Grant have been recently discovered. These images capture trains and railroad workers from Western Colorado. Robert Grant Photos of Western Colorado. Robert Grant served as a photographer at the Daily Sentinel from the late 1930s until his retirement in...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
95 Rock KKNN

Your Picks for the Best Local Businesses in Fruita, Colorado

Everyone I know likes to head to Fruita, Colorado to visit the local restaurants, breweries, coffee shops, and other local businesses. I posted this on Facebook: "________ is my favorite local business in Fruita!" These are your replies. Popular Places In Fruita, Colorado. As near as I can tell, Munchies...
FRUITA, CO
KJCT8

Excessive Heat Watch issued for dangerous heat on Friday and Saturday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - An Excessive Heat Watch is in effect for Grand Junction and the rest of the Grand Valley effective from Noon Friday until 8 PM Saturday. High temperatures will range from 102 to 106 degrees across the Grand Valley on Friday and Saturday afternoons. Limited cooling at night and in the morning will decrease overnight recovery and increase heat stress. Dangerous heat in the afternoons can cause heat illness such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion. Make sure you are well hydrated and are eating well. Limit your time outdoors as much as possible. If you have to be outside, take frequent cool breaks. Make sure outdoor pets have shade and cool water and plenty of food. Yes, extreme happens every year. People also die from it every year. Heat is the number one weather-related cause of death. This is why we make a big deal about it.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
95 Rock KKNN

Colorado’s Swetsville Zoo in Timnath Is About To Be Extinct

A very unique Northern Colorado staple is about to be a done deal forever. The Swetsville Zoo which is in Timnath right off Harmony a little East of I-25 has been sold. The random and unique spot that confused me a bit when I first saw it was a really neat spot to walk through for free and explore a world of art created by Bill Swets that featured dinosaurs, cars, space ships, and giant bugs all welded together by Mr. Swets himself.
TIMNATH, CO
KREX

Hawthorn Park Stabbing Victim Identified

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Mesa County Coroner’s Office has identified the Hawthorn Park stabbing victim. Michael Armstrong Jr. was one of the individuals involved in the physical altercation on July 18, 2022. Mr. Armstrong was a 26-year-old male resident from Grand Junction. The cause of death is multiple stab wounds, and the manner of death is homicide.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
95 Rock KKNN

95 Rock KKNN

Grand Junction, CO
12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

95 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy