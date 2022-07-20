ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Tastebud Pizza truck sighting!

By Food Dude
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFind the pizza truck at Wayfinder brewery every Tuesday. For continued safety and precaution, we ask that you continue to wear masks when picking up orders. Take Out Only– We will be continuing with take out only, encouraging online ordering and expanding our bagels, breads and baked goods...

WWEEK

A New Bakery Focused Solely on Elevating the Cinnamon Roll Has Opened in the Pearl

The restaurant group behind SuperDeluxe and Baes Fried Chicken is taking on a new project: elevating the cinnamon roll. Kinnamōns, a new bakery co-founded by Portland restaurateur and MMMCo founder Micah Camden and pro football free agent and Grant High graduate Ndamukong Suh, opened at 1241 NW Johnson St. on July 19. The business takes its name from “kinámōmon,” the Greek word for cinnamon, and apart from beverages, like espresso and flavored coffee, serves nothing but the mall food court classic.
PORTLAND, OR
Alberta St. icons The Knock Back AND Grilled Cheese Grill are BACK!

The Knock Back is your friendly neighborhood cocktail bar in NE Portland’s popular Alberta Arts District, celebrated for its approachable drinks and atmosphere since 2013. After a two-year pandemic closure, The Knock Back reopened in summer 2022 under new ownership – the beloved bar team of another Alberta Street favorite hangout, Donnie Vegas. The Knock Back is back to life with fun cocktails on tap, frozen drinks, a rotating craft beer list, zero-proof drinks, and champagne for when you’re feeling fancy, plus a great dog-friendly, covered patio with heaters and a year-round firepit.
PORTLAND, OR
Our Favorite Patios for Drinking & Soaking Up Sun

From luxe cocktail hideaways to dive bar patios, there’s an outdoor drinking spot for everyone. After a freakishly rainy, even icy and snowy spring, summer is here—and that means it's time to revel with friends and family outdoors. Here are our picks for patios where you can make up for some much-needed socializing and sun.
PORTLAND, OR
Birrieria PDX recipes make their way to East County

The ever-expanding Mexican food truck franchise opens new location in Gresham. Birrieria PDX's mouthwatering quesatacos and massive breakfast burritos make their way eastward as the franchise opens its latest location in Gresham's the Quad on Burnside food cart pod. Birrieria PDX's opened its first shop on Southeast Division Street in...
GRESHAM, OR
Berries, Cherries, Watermelon, Oh My!

It may have been slow to start, but we are happy to say that berry s eason is in full swing. Strawberries, blueberries, tayberries, Marionberries, raspberries, blackberries… so many delicious varieties to choose from!. In case you get tired of eating them fresh, the Oregon Raspberry & Bla ckberry...
BEAVERTON, OR
Where to Eat This Week

318 SE Grand Ave., 503-500-5885, beirutbitespdx.com. 11 am-8 pm Monday-Thursday, 11 am-9 pm Friday-Saturday. In 2021, Nicholas—one of Portland’s oldest Lebanese-Mediterranean restaurants—moved from its flagship location on Southeast Grand Avenue to a new, roomier building on Southeast Madison Street. Now the original space has been rebranded by second-generation owner Hilda Dibe as Beirut Bites, a fast-casual concept that uses family recipes to encourage newbies and longtime Nicholas fans to engage with casual dishes rarely seen in Portland, the specialty being five varieties of street pizzas prepared in a 700-degree oven.
PORTLAND, OR
6 Things to Know About Moving to Portland

Iconic Portland, Oregon Old Town sign with an outline of Oregon and a stag(shutterstock/Jess Kraft) Portland, a vibrant city in America’s Pacific Northwest, is referred to as "weird" for many reasons. From strip clubs to the smallest museum in the world, Portland's weirdness has endeared it to its residents. The largest city in Oregon state is also famed for its overwhelming natural beauty of green space, forests, and breathtaking mountaintops.
PORTLAND, OR
I Figured You Out

I remember hearing a song with this title by Mary Lou Lord 20 years ago. I love the song and still hear it now and again. I love her and saw her once here in Portland 15 years ago at Berbatis. I gave her a write up in the paper I saw. She said, "oh great." I bought this coworker a drink once because he saw me drinking one, and said he likes that, so I bought him one. The same thing happened with another drink. So I bought him that one too. Sharing is caring. Food and drink bring people together. Now everything I drink, he says he likes it, but I'm not buying him anything anymore. I always see him by the table where we bring snacks to share munching his face off. He never brings anything. He never contributes. He leaves food crumbs on the table and ground all the time. He told me the other day of a show he's going to see. I said, well, "if I was free I'd get a drink with you beforehand, don't know if you like to get drinks before shows or not." The drink earlier was just soda by the way. This time Im talking drinks that get us buzzed. He said in response, "I would but I dont have money." Well, I wasn't going with you anyway remember because I can't, I was thinking. The day after said show he told me how the only thing that sucked was 10 dollar beers. Later I thought, wait, he said he didn't have any money. I get it. I see now.
PORTLAND, OR
Hippie-friendly reggae heads to Beavercreek, Clackamas

Northwest World Reggae Festival brings roots to ragga to lovers rock to farmland south of Oregon City You might not associate the green fields of Beavercreek with the hard, percussive sounds of modern reggae, but Clackamas County is in for a treat when the Northwest World Reggae Festival plugs in its sound system on July 29 and 30. Thirteen miles down Highway 213 from Oregon City, the campsite at 26450 S. Beavercreek Road should be overflowing with good vibes as some of reggae's top names come to town. The Northwest World Reggae Festival has outgrown its venue near Eugene...
BEAVERCREEK, OR
New Vancouver eating places: 22 locations that simply opened

We’ve gone and picked up a listing of all the brand new Vancouver eating places it’s best to look into making an attempt this month. There’s at all times numerous chowing down for us to do in and round our metropolis and these new eateries make our to-eat lists longer than ever.
VANCOUVER, WA
Street of Dreams showcase to open in Newberg, McMinnville

Wine Country Tour edition of the Street of Dreams tour starts July 23 this year.Residents of the Portland metro area and beyond searching for their next dream home can soon check out the latest trends in home design, home inspiration and home tech once again at the Street of Dreams. The NW Natural Street of Dreams is slated to occur in Yamhill County this year, adding a new wine country tour edition to the home showcase. A total of six exceptional wine country-inspired homes valued at more than $3 million each in Newberg and McMinnville are featured on this...
NEWBERG, OR
Extended heatwave could have Portland sizzling at 100 or above for 4 days

It’s about to get very hot, Portland. Temperatures in inland parts of the state will likely soar next week past 100, the highest they’ve been this year. The National Weather Service says a high-pressure system will sink in beginning Sunday, bringing hot air into the Pacific Northwest for an extended hot spell. Forecast models suggest that temperatures will reach 90 degrees in the Willamette Valley Sunday afternoon. Current probabilities are showing a 50 to 60% chance of that happening.
PORTLAND, OR
This $3,850,000 Timber Frame Hybrid Home in Ridgefield Showcases the Best of Pacific NW Design & Living

The Home in Ridgefield has seamless flow from 2-story entry to formal dining, great room, gourmet kitchen, now available for sale. This home located at 18607 NW 41st Ave, Ridgefield, Washington; offering 6 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 5,366 square feet of living spaces. Call Nathan Cano – Cano Real Estate LLC – (Phone: (360) 558-3249) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Ridgefield.
RIDGEFIELD, WA
‘It's not my house’: Houseless people take over vacant home in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore — When you drive down Southeast 113th Avenue, it seems like an ordinary neighborhood. To the people who live there, however, there's one house that stands out. “They keep it nice and tidy on the outside so they try to blend in with the neighborhood, but everyone knows what's going on over there,” said Lily Wilde, who’s lived in the neighborhood for 10 years.
PORTLAND, OR
Checking In On Downtown Portland’s Comeback

Portland, Ore. – The vacancy rate for commercial buildings in downtown Portland continues to increase. Despite things returning to normal as we come out of the pandemic, the vacancy rate in those large skyscrapers you see downtown went up by another 2% in the last year, with 17.5% of the space still empty. The losses since the start of COVID-19 is equivalent to the US Bancorp Tower fully vacating nearly four times over. And on the note of Portland’s largest commercial building, US Bancorp Tower has 10 floors that are completely empty.
PORTLAND, OR
Portland pioneering Flanders sisters’ 1926 Arts and Crafts house is for sale at $2,375,000

Commissioning a custom house a century ago is similar to today. The landowners could work closely with an architect to create a residence that supported their wishes. If the partnership was successful, the architect would showcase the project in a portfolio and the owners would live happily ever after in a home designed, constructed and finished to cater to their taste and needs.
PORTLAND, OR
C.O. faces ‘excessive heat watch’; Pacific Power urges taking care to prepare for heat wave

With daily high temperatures forecast to be near or above the 100-degree mark next week across much of the Pacific Northwest, Pacific Power said Saturday it is prepared to face higher demands on the grid from both record temperatures and increased customer need.  The post C.O. faces ‘excessive heat watch’; Pacific Power urges taking care to prepare for heat wave appeared first on KTVZ.
PENDLETON, OR

