COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man was charged Wednesday with aircraft interference after pointing a laser into the cockpit of an aircraft in flight. Charles Lee Taylor, 43, was arrested after admitting to pointing a laser at a helicopter owned and operated by the Columbus Division of Police while using it to play with his dog at the 1300 block of Genessee Avenue in North Linden, according to court documents from the Franklin County Municipal Court.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO