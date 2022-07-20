Black Bear men’s hockey back for summer training

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Hazy sunshine, hot and humid this afternoon with high temperatures climbing to the mid-80s to low 90s away from the coast while coastal areas stay in the 70s to near 80° due to a southerly breeze. Dew points will climb to the upper 60s to low 70s giving us a very tropical feel today. The heat and humidity will help to fuel shower and thunderstorm chances from mid-afternoon through the evening hours as a cold front moves into the state. The best chance for showers and thunderstorms will be between 3PM-8PM. There is a chance some of the thunderstorms become severe especially north and west of Bangor. The main concerns are the potential for damaging wind gusts and heavy rainfall. Some of the stronger storms could produce some hail and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. Any showers and storms that develop will move out by midnight followed by partly cloudy skies and patchy fog for the remainder of the night. It will be mild and humid tonight with lows in the 60s to near 70°.

BANGOR, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO