Douglas ‘Buzz’ Bostwick

Allen Buchholz will discuss “Port Washington’s Sacrifice in WWII” during a 7 p.m. Thursday, July 25, program at the Port Exploreum. Buchholz’s talk will center on county residents who lost their lives in the war. Tickets are free to Port Washington Historical Society members, and $5...
Milwaukee’s Jack Hackett wins overall race; Port’s Paulina Fote wins female contest. PORT WASHINGTON’S PAULINA FOTE (upper left) won the female Portal Fish Day run on Saturday. Above, Milwaukee’s Jack Hackett (6169) started the race with other runners, including Kenosha’s Micah Anderson (6233) before he broke away to win the overall title. The race drew 239 runners in its first event since 2019 due to the pandemic. Photos by Sam Arendt.
A community meal will be held at Parkside Community Church in Saukville from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 23. Lasagna Love will provide the meal in conjunction with National Lasagna Day on July 29. The menu will include lasagna, garlic bread, salad and cake. To-go meals are available.
The Lakeshore Chinooks are holding Gill’s Walk-Off For Cancer on Aug. 13. Check-in at Kapco Park on the Concordia University Wisconsin campus in Mequon is at 8 a.m. Opening ceremonies are at 9 a.m. with the walk starting at 9:30 a.m. Fundraising levels are Single ($25), Double ($50), Triple ($100), Home Run ($250) and Grand Slam ($500).
Three first-time winners collected main-event hardware on a night that featured the Badger Midget Auto Racing Association at the Plymouth Dirt Track at the Sheboygan County Fairgrounds on Saturday. In the 25-lap Kristine Hartmann Pleasant View Realty PDTR-MSA 360 Sprint Car A-main, defending champ and points leader Travis Arenz of...
Neil Willenson has found success acting in movies and commercials while carrying out his real-life work making lives better. Neil Willenson was photographed in the Ozaukee County Courthouse in front of the restored artwork on the walls of the County Board chamber. Photo by Sam Arendt.
Two Port Washington students have been named to the spring chancellor’s list at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville with 4.0 grade-point averages. Quinn Larsson is studying engineering physics. They are also among six local students named to the dean’s list at the university. Fredonia students named to the dean’s...
Tickets are available for Pianos and Paella in the Park, a fundraiser for United Way of Northern Ozaukee, which will be held Thursday, July 28. The 5:30 to 9 p.m. concert will be in Mequon’s Rotary Park. Entertainment will be provided by Peter and Vince of the N.E.W. Piano...
Ozaukee County residents are being asked to participate in a community health survey being conducted by the Washington Ozaukee Public Health Department and several other agencies. The survey will provide data for continued evaluation of community needs and help guide government, not-for-profit and volunteer organizations as they fashion services to...
Players on the last place team in the conference don’t often earn high postseason honors, and which tells a little about the work ethic and skill of Patrick Lippe. Port Washington High School finished 2-16 in the North Shore Conference and 5-21 overall, but its star center fielder was chosen to the league’s first team.
