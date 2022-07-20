ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Montana Bridge “Dangerously Close” to Falling in the Water

By Denny Bedard
 3 days ago
A section of one of Montana's best-known rivers will be closed for a period of time, and for good reason. The perils of the Yellowstone River this spring and summer have been well-chronicled with the sad stories of floods, park and road closures, immense property damage, loss of homes and so...

