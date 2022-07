It has occasionally been observed that audiences for musical theater in recent times often applaud the sets and costumes. The audience for this revival by Constantine Costi of the late Elijah Moshinsky’s 1994 production of “La Traviata,” part of Opera Australia’s winter 2022 season at Sydney Opera House, would have been justified to applaud the designs. But they also had reasons to applaud the company’s delivery of Verdi’s masterpiece of a score.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 2 DAYS AGO