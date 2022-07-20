ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston, MT

Montana Bridge “Dangerously Close” to Falling in the Water

By Denny Bedard
 3 days ago
A section of one of Montana's best-known rivers will be closed for a period of time, and for good reason. The perils of the Yellowstone River this spring and summer have been well-chronicled with the sad stories of floods, park and road closures, immense property damage, loss of homes and so...

Montana Fishing Trips Guide 2022(The 7 Best)

Fishing in Montana is as near to nirvana as it gets for fishermen. Apart from being breathtakingly gorgeous, the landscapes are also very underdeveloped; the fourth-largest state in the country only has 800,000. Runoff from the majestic Rocky Mountains, a perfect habitat for trout and salmon, supplies the pristine rivers and streams. Because of this, Montana is home to several fishing resorts and lodges, many of which have fly fishing specialists on staff who have a thorough understanding of the local geography. A select handful provide even more, including fine dining, luxurious yet sometimes surprising lodgings, and a variety of outdoor activities. If you are looking for Montana fishing trips, here are the best options available to consider as of now.
Montana: Top 7 Best Places To Visit in Montana, United state

Montana is a landlocked, mountainous state in the United States east of the Bitterroot Ranges of the Rocky Mountains. It is also south of Canada. Montana is located in the northern part of the United States, in the Plains region. It is the fourth largest state in terms of area and eighth most populous. Helena is the capital.
Troy Downing on Flood Damage, Home and Health Care Insurance

Troy Downing is Montana’s State Auditor and Insurance Commissioner, and both those jobs keep him on the road throughout the state. Downing was in Missoula on Tuesday and was able to spend an hour answering questions from KGVO listeners on Talk Back. After describing the devastation caused by the...
2,320 new COVID-19 cases in Montana in the last week

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana state health officials report 294,340 total cases of COVID-19 for Friday, July 22, 2022. 3,467 people have died of the virus. This is an increase of 2,320 cases in the last week. Friday, July 8 was the last daily update to the COVID-19 map dashboard....
Hot and windy conditions ramp up Montana’s 2022 wildfire season

Fire danger in Montana is ramping up with hot and windy days forecast in late July, and smoky skies from an Idaho fire. Fire danger in Montana is ramping up with hot and windy days forecast through the week. Though the summer has been largely smoke-free so far, a few...
Verizon-Cellular Plus plans giveaway for backpacks, school supplies

MISSOULA, Mont. — Verizon-Cellular Plus will be giving away free backpacks filled with school supplies at its Montana stores on July 30 from 10 a.m. to noon. The Verizon-Cellular Plus Backpack to School program gathers donations from employees, customers and vendor partners to help families get their children ready for school.
Is Butte developing a Bozeman migration problem?

I had a very interesting conversation yesterday with a friend I hadn't seen in months. We hadn't seen each other because she and her husband moved from Bozeman to Butte. "The prices here (Bozeman) are just too much. We were never going to get a place to live that made sense. So we packed our s*** and got out of here, over the hill." Ok, then.
Yellowstone National Park Releases New Flood Compilation Video

It's been just over a month since historical floods destroyed homes, businesses, roads, and campgrounds in parts of Yellowstone National Park, as well as areas in south-central Montana. As you recall, locations near Gardiner and the northern loop of the park received major damage. The National Park Service shared a...
Five Worst Places To Live In Montana in 2022

Many cities and towns in Montana have experienced rapid growth during the pandemic as a result of people from larger cities moving to the state to work remotely. However, there are many places in Montana that have remained the same, with little to no growth. Here in Bozeman, real estate...
Montana Has One of the Worst Resignation Rates in the United States

You're not alone if you've ever really wanted to quit your job. However, in Montana, many others think about quitting their jobs as well, leading to understaffed companies and quality problems. And with the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, many of these companies really need to keep a staff of workers in order to recover correctly and stay open. But, Montana's resignation rate is horrible in comparison to other states.
All that smoke in Gallatin County yesterday wasn’t from a Montana wildfire

On Monday afternoon, after a very windy but mostly blue sky day, the Gallatin Valley and surrounding areas became engulfed in that notorious haze of wildfire smoke. What entered our airspace was smoke blowing in from Idaho, from a wildfire called the Moose Fire. It's currently burning on both sides of the Salmon River and the Salmon River Road. This fire was initially reported on Sunday, 7/17/2022 with the cause still listed as 'unknown'.
Tubers Find Trouble When They Realize River isn’t a Waterpark

It is a summertime tradition for many people Here in Montana. I'm talking about the coolest way to cool off, floating the river. If you have never squeezed your booty into a rubber tube and tried it, you haven't lived. But, it does come with certain dangers. I can count, on both hands, how many times I have fallen into the river, not knowing if I was going to resurface. It is a risk you have to take when it comes to staying cool and having fun. (NOTE: most of those times were spent trying to fish my sunglasses out of the water.)
Montana Traditions – Bitterroot Brewfest & Daly Days

Getting outside is a staple of summer, and that's the idea behind this year's 27th Annual Bitterroot Brewfest; enjoying time spent outdoors in the sun with like-minded neighbors. Every year since 1995, friends and family have been coming together in Hamilton to enjoy brews, food, and each other. This year's...
25 Stunning Photos of Glacier National Park

Glacier National Park is one of America's most beautiful national parks. People travel from all over the world to get a glimpse of the impressive scenery and natural beauty. The main attraction at Glacier National Park is Going-To-The-Sun Road. It's the only way to travel from the west side of GNP to the east. Along the drive, you'll see rivers, waterfalls, gigantic mountain peaks, and of course, glaciers. If you're lucky, you might even see grizzly bears and other types of wildlife.
Lottery Winners in Montana are Scarce

Some people think you are wasting your money buying a lottery ticket, but you could also be making history for Montana if you won. The lottery is something that everyone in America has played in their life. Think about it, you could win millions of dollars that could change your life overnight. Who wouldn't want that? Well, the thing is, the lottery and Montana don't have a deep history.
Montana Governor Meets With Newly Created Housing Task Force

A large group of individuals from different agencies, businesses, and backgrounds all met with Governor Greg Gianforte on Wednesday in the Capitol building’s main conference room in Helena to discuss the issue of housing in Montana. Gianforte provided some sobering statistics about the housing situation, not just in Montana,...
Montana In Black And White: Vintage Photos You Have Yet To See

In 1872, Yellowstone National Park opened its gates to what we now consider one of America's most beautiful protected pieces of land. Covering almost 3,500 miles of flawless countryside, Yellowstone National Park is one of the largest parks in the United States. We look at pictures of the park today and it's almost impossible to imagine a place so stunning can exist, until you've seen it in person.
