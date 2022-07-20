ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Thirteen Ohio State football players make East-West Shrine Bowl 1000

By Phil Harrison
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

There are a lot of bowl games you can turn on and watch once the college football postseason rolls around, but perhaps none of them are as unique as the East-West Shrine Bowl. It’s not a reward for one college team’s season, but rather a last chance for so-called senior “All-Stars” to strut their stuff in front of scouts and executives at the professional level.

It takes place after all the traditional bowls and national champion are crowned and has been played since 1925. It was first known as the East-West Shrine Game but now likes to be known as a bowl.

This year the bowl has released its East-West Shrine Bowl 1000 to highlight the players it feels will go through the scouting process and will be eligible to play in the game this February.

As you would expect, there are quite a few Ohio State players that made the cut — 13 in fact. Here’s a look at all the Buckeyes that appear on the 1,000 names we’ll keep an eye on for the 2022 season.

Cameron Brown, Cornerback

Jerron Cage, Defensive Tackle

Steele Chambers, Inside Linebacker

Tyler Friday, Defensive End

Palaie Gaoteote IV, Inside Linebacker

Zach Harrison, Defensive End

Javontae Jean-Baptiste, Defensive End

Dawand Jones, Offensive Tackle

Matthew Jones, Offensive Guard

Teradja Mitchell, Outside Linebacker

Josh Proctor, Safety

Noah Ruggles, Kicker

Taron Vincent, Defensive Tackle

It’s yet to be seen how much a few of these guys will factor into what happens in 2022, but they are on the radar with potential. We’ll see how it all shakes out and who ends up taking part in this upcoming East/West Shrine Bowl.

