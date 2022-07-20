Tyson Fury: I’ll fight Anthony Joshua for free

Ryan Garcia apparently has changed his mind about the lowest weight he can make for the only fight he seems to want. Garcia relayed a message Friday to Floyd Mayweather through his social media accounts to inform Davis’ promoter that he is willing to face Davis at the lightweight limit of 135 pounds. The undefeated Garcia had repeatedly stated in the aftermath of his sixth-round knockout of Javier Fortuna on Saturday night that Davis would have to move up to the 140-pound division if Davis wanted to fight him next.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO