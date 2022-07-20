ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Tyson Fury: I’ll fight Anthony Joshua for free

Yardbarker
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeavyweight champion Tyson Fury said Wednesday that he will come out of retirement to fight fellow Brit Anthony Joshua for free. Fury, 33, made the comments in a video posted to his Instagram account. Fury said he would "sign...

www.yardbarker.com

Yardbarker

Brock Lesnar walks out of WWE SmackDown following Vince McMahon retirement

Lesnar was advertised for Friday’s SmackDown, which takes place at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. He is currently scheduled to face Roman Reigns at SummerSlam on July 30 in Nashville, Tennessee in a last man standing match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. It was announced Friday afternoon...
BoxingNews24.com

Adrien Broner: “I know I’m going to be champion again”

By Sam Volz: Adrien ‘The Problem’ Broner was in a combative mood with the media on Thursday during the virtual Q & A press conference for his August 20th fight against Omar Figueroa. Broner vs. Figueroa will be fighting at 140 rather than 147. It’s going to be...
BoxingNews24.com

Tim Bradley says Ryan Garcia shouldn’t fight Gervonta Davis

By Brian Webber: Tim Bradley says Ryan Garcia shouldn’t take the fight with Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis right now at this stage in his career because it’s not worth the risk of going against the dangerous Baltimore slugger. Bradley feels that the famous undefeated Garcia (23-0, 19...
mmanews.com

Leon Edwards Hopes To Prove UK-Based Fighters Can Win UFC Gold

UFC welterweight contender Leon Edwards is hoping to send a message to his fellow UK-based fighters when he challenges for Kamaru Usman‘s title. Last month, it was confirmed that the UK’s highest-ranked fighter in the UFC will be fighting for gold next. That man is Edwards, a mainstay in the 170-pound weight class since 2014.
Boxing Scene

Badou Jack vs. Richard Rivera Added To Usyk-Joshua Card

Former Two Division Boxing World Champion and Global Philanthropist Badou Jack (26-3-3, 16 KOs) will make his Saudi Arabian debut on the undercard of Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua, August 20 in Jeddah against unbeaten prospect Richard Rivera (21-0, 16 KO’s). Jack has been very active in the Middle...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
The Independent

UFC London predictions: How will Tom Aspinall and Paddy Pimblett’s fights play out tonight?

Saturday night will mark the UFC’s second trip to London in just four months, with March’s scintillating edition of the event forcing mixed martial arts’ flagship promotion into a rapid return.Tom Aspinall, Paddy Pimblett and a host of British fighters secured statement wins at UFC London in March, sending the O2 Arena into raptures on an evening that broke Fight Night and O2 Arena records.FOLLOW LIVE: UFC London – latest fight updates from O2 ArenaAspinall’s first-round submission of Alexander Volkov that night has earned him another main-event spot this Saturday, with Curtis Blaydes set to stand across the Octagon...
Boxing Scene

Ryan Garcia To Mayweather: Any Weight, Any Time, Any Place For Tank Davis Fight

Ryan Garcia apparently has changed his mind about the lowest weight he can make for the only fight he seems to want. Garcia relayed a message Friday to Floyd Mayweather through his social media accounts to inform Davis’ promoter that he is willing to face Davis at the lightweight limit of 135 pounds. The undefeated Garcia had repeatedly stated in the aftermath of his sixth-round knockout of Javier Fortuna on Saturday night that Davis would have to move up to the 140-pound division if Davis wanted to fight him next.
BoxingNews24.com

Derek Chisora: “If he [Fury] don’t, I want Deontay Wilder”

By Barry Holbrook: Derek Chisora says he wants a fight against WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury next or Deontay Wilder if he chooses not to face him. The journeyman Chisora (33-12, 23 KOs) believes a “bigger” fight is now in store for him after his narrow 12-round split decision win over 41-year-old Kubrat Pulev on July 9th.
