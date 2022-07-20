ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blackstone Draws Over $24 Billion Commitments for Latest Real Estate Fund

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - Buyout giant Blackstone Inc has secured commitments worth $24.1 billion for its latest real estate fund, according to a regulatory filing on Wednesday. The size of the new fund, called Blackstone Real Estate Partners X, could go up to...

Related
