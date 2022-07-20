ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh School Buses to Install Traffic Safety Cameras

By Andrew Goldstein, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(TNS) — Driving past a school bus with its stop arm extended is a dangerous — not to mention illegal — proposition. In Pittsburgh, it may soon become a more costly decision, too. The city school board is set to vote next week to approve a...

beavercountyradio.com

Paving, Base Repair Work Underway in Beaver County

(Pittsburgh, Pa.) PennDOT District 11 is announcing paving operations and base repair work on various roadways in Beaver County, started Thursday, July 21. Single-lane alternating traffic will occur daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through mid-December on the following roadways:. Big Knob Road (Route 1028) between Wallace City Road...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Penn Avenue businesses say they lost thousands after PWSA shut off their water

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It was a tough night for bars and restaurants along Penn Avenue. Business owners along the street say they lost thousands of dollars after their water was shut off by the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority. They said they were not told about any scheduled shut-offs. As a result, they were forced to turn customers away. "It's very frustrating, busy Friday night, big convention in town, we had a full restaurant, we're losing thousands of dollars and so is every other restaurant up and down the street," said Todd Mithias, the owner of August Henry's Burger Bar. "Some of these servers, they depend on this money, the bartenders and kitchen staff, they depended on this money - now they're all losing out on wages also." KDKA has reached out to PWSA for comment and we are awaiting a response.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS News

Hard to recycle events scheduled for Allegheny County

LEETSDALE, Pa. (KDKA) - If you have items that need recycling but can't go out with the weekly garbage pick-up, there's still time to register for Saturday's hard-to-recycle event. It runs from 9 a.m. until noon at Quaker Valley High School. Several items such as phones, computer towers, and gaming...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Fish found dead at Sandy Lake in Dravosburg

DRAVOSBURG, Pa. — Pittsburgh's Action News 4 has received emails from viewers about a large number of fish found dead at Sandy Lake in Dravosburg, Allegheny County. Watch the report from Dravosburg: Click the video player above. The lake is owned by the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission. The entrance was...
DRAVOSBURG, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Crash brings down utility pole in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Police and firefighters responded to a crash early Thursday where a car took out a utility pole in Pittsburgh’s East Hills neighborhood. The crash happened just after 2 a.m. along Frankstown Road near the intersection with Eymard Street. When our crews arrived at the scene, the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Antique vehicles take a ‘brake’ at first hangar party in Butler

PENN TWP — Michael Schindel’s 1974 911 Porsche will be flying through the streets of Pittsburgh at around 100 miles per hour Saturday, alongside dozens of other vintage race cars for the Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix. But on Thursday, Schindel, who is from Gibsonia, and his vehicle hunkered...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Crews clear crashed rig, fuel spill, traffic restrictions on Turnpike near Irwin

Westbound traffic restrictions on the Pennsylvania Turnpike were cleared at about 10:30 p.m. Friday, more than four hours after a tractor-trailer crashed into a barrier at the Irwin interchange. No injuries were reported in the wreck, which occurred shortly after 6 p.m., according to a Westmoreland County 911 dispatcher. The...
IRWIN, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Home hit with gunfire on Mount Washington

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Police are investigating after a home in Mount Washington was reportedly shot up. Photos show bullet holes lodged inside the home located on Olympia Street. The shots rang out just after 2 a.m. A family was sleeping inside the home when the shots were reportedly fired. No one was hurt. A suspect has not been named and we have reached out to police for more details. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

Two Injured After Chain Reaction Crash On Route 8

One person was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital after a serious multi-vehicle crash Thursday evening in Butler Township. The four vehicle accident happened just before 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Route 8 South and McCalmont Road. Butler Township Police say 38-year-old Amanda Beck of Butler was speeding while approaching...
BUTLER, PA
wtae.com

House struck by gunfire in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — State police said an investigation is ongoing after a home was struck by gunfire in Washington County. The incident happened around 8:20 p.m. on July 2 along Brush Run Road in Hopewell Township. Police said they’ve learned a neighbor fired a gun and hit the...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Man Charged For Running In Underwear In Grove City

An Elk County man is facing charges as a result of an incident at a Mercer County park earlier this week. According to Grove City Police, officers were dispatched to Memorial Park on Tuesday for a report of a male running around in his underwear using obscenities and spinning gravel while driving his vehicle.
GROVE CITY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Tractor trailer overturns on Interstate 70 in New Stanton

Emergency crews are on the scene of an overturned tractor trailer along Interstate 70 in New Stanton. A Westmoreland County 911 supervisor said crews were called to the exit ramp toward the Pennsylvania Turnpike, on the westbound side of I-70, around 10:10 a.m. Saturday morning, for a report of an overturned tractor trailer.
NEW STANTON, PA

