Norman, OK

Dillon Gabriel named to Maxwell Award Watch List

By Joey Helmer
247Sports
247Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORMAN, Okla. — The Maxwell Football Club announced its preseason list for the 86th Maxwell Award presented annually to the outstanding player in college football, and as usual a Sooner is mentioned. Quarterback Dillon Gabriel is among the 85 players listed for the honor presented to the College Player of the...

