Dillon Gabriel named to Maxwell Award Watch List

Distinguished Oklahoma City Public Schools alumni will be inducted at a special ceremony in October. OKLAHOMA CITY (July 21, 2022) – The Oklahoma City Public Schools Foundation will induct four new members into the Wall of Fame on October 17 at the 38th annual Wall of Fame Humanitarian Awards reception. The event celebrates the long, rich history of OKCPS by recognizing alumni who have gone on to become some of the city’s and nation’s most influential community leaders. In 2020, the Unsung Hero category was also added as a way to acknowledge OKCPS alumni who may not always get the accolades and recognition of our traditional group but have been making a difference while mostly staying out of the spotlight. This year’s class will include three traditional honorees, and one designated as the Unsung Hero honoree.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO