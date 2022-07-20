Hope leads WCL on the mound

Last week was a slam dunk for Lynden Christian as the school offered three basketball camps from Monday to Thursday. The Little Dribblers camp, which was made up of first through third grade boys and girls, went July 11-13 from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. There were 71 campers total. The fourth though eighth grade girls camp went July 11-14 from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. There were 61 campers total. The fourth through eighth grade boys camp went July 11-14 from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. There were 62 campers total. All camps were led by LC coaches and current/former players. The Little Dribblers camp included activities such as sharks and minnows, duck-duck-goose, Simon says and relay races while the girls’ and boys’ camps included more technique-based principles. (Taras McCurdie for the Tribune)

