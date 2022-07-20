3909 Aver Road, Osage Beach, Missouri 65065

You dont want to miss out on this adorable condo with the perfect location! Updated with newer flooring, an open floor plan and awesome lakeside/poolside deck. Furnished with everything you need to enjoy your time at the lake and a 14x34 boat slip included! This unit is located right above the gorgeous pool where you can watch the kids from the deck or just enjoy the views of the pool and the lake! Less than 5 steps to walk in to this beautifully furnished 3 bedroom and 2 bath condo at Lake of the Ozarks. Huge entertainment area within walking distance of your condo...no need for an uber. Call today and schedule your private showing.

LAKE OZARK, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO