3909 Aver Road, Osage Beach, Missouri 65065

Saturday, July 23, 2022, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Fantastic home just down highway KK close to Margaritaville. This 4 bedroom, 2 ½ bath open concept split level home has natural lighting, an amazing stone fireplace, breakfast area, dining room, The spacious master bedroom has a walk-in closet & master bath with dual sinks. There are 2 more bedrooms upstairs that share the 2nd full bath. Downstairs there is a 2nd living area, half bath, and a 4th bedroom. Plenty of room to spread out with two spacious living rooms, and 2 decks, An easy commute to the highway, hospital, and shopping, & golfing. Don’t miss out on a opportunity to own a Great home in a Great location.
Comments / 0