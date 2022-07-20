ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osage Beach, MO

3909 Aver Road, Osage Beach, Missouri 65065

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBreathtaking and stunning! Completely renovated brick home with gorgeous lake views and lake access. Centrally located, just minutes to everything. All new flooring, paint, trim, appliances, decking, HVAC, roof, fixtures, cabinets, custom countertops, & vanities...

245 Taylor Road, Eldon, Missouri 65026

Incredible 11.7-acre private oasis w/its own 2-acre stocked lake. Owner spared no expense to create this masterpiece.Complete remodel with over 200k invested. Private 1/4 mile driveway w/ electric 6' tall entry gates. Home sits high above lake w/ mesmerizing views. Huge living room w/ wall of windows viewing the lake.Gourmet kitchen/marble counters huge center island, amazing master bedroom w/ lake views.Looks like it should be in a magazine.New engineered wood floors.Huge covered deck for family gatherings. Property is maintained to look like a park setting w/ fruit trees, a garden & plenty of space for livestock/mini farm. Completely fenced yard. Bring your boat, jet skis & fishing poles as the lake screams fun.Lake is 30' deep & professionally stocked w/ monster Bass. Large metal insulated building 30x42 w/ additional 3 car covered garage. central air & heat.Top-of-the-line security system. Partially completed guest unit. List of improvements are endless. Truly an amazing property!!
ELDON, MO
lakeexpo.com

18 Aqua Fin Drive, Lake Ozark, Missouri 65049

You dont want to miss out on this adorable condo with the perfect location! Updated with newer flooring, an open floor plan and awesome lakeside/poolside deck. Furnished with everything you need to enjoy your time at the lake and a 14x34 boat slip included! This unit is located right above the gorgeous pool where you can watch the kids from the deck or just enjoy the views of the pool and the lake! Less than 5 steps to walk in to this beautifully furnished 3 bedroom and 2 bath condo at Lake of the Ozarks. Huge entertainment area within walking distance of your condo...no need for an uber. Call today and schedule your private showing.
LAKE OZARK, MO
lakeexpo.com

OPEN HOUSE: Family Home in Osage Beach - 4 Bed/ 2.5 Bath $314,900 - Saturday

Saturday, July 23, 2022, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Fantastic home just down highway KK close to Margaritaville. This 4 bedroom, 2 ½ bath open concept split level home has natural lighting, an amazing stone fireplace, breakfast area, dining room, The spacious master bedroom has a walk-in closet & master bath with dual sinks. There are 2 more bedrooms upstairs that share the 2nd full bath. Downstairs there is a 2nd living area, half bath, and a 4th bedroom. Plenty of room to spread out with two spacious living rooms, and 2 decks, An easy commute to the highway, hospital, and shopping, & golfing. Don’t miss out on a opportunity to own a Great home in a Great location.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
Natural cover fire near Lebanon, Mo. now under control

LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. — The Lebanon Rural Fire District responded Saturday to numerous grassfires. The area surrounding Lebanon, Mo. is just as dry as the Joplin region. “Squad 1371 and Chief 1301 are on scene on Pelican Dr in Lebanon assisting Lebanon Rural Fire Protection District with a large natural cover fire with multiple structures in danger,” Tri-County Fire Protection...
LEBANON, MO
Huge Camdenton Development: City Gives Thumbs-Up To First Phase

CAMDENTON, Mo. — A massive development planned between Camdenton and Linn Creek continues to move forward. MO Lake Development LLC earlier this year announced their plans to develop the near 2,200-acre parcel of land and lake-front property located behind the Camdenton Wal-Mart. This week, on Tuesday, July 19, the...
CAMDENTON, MO
It’s The Dog Days Of Summer At Lake Of The Ozarks, And This Waterfront Restaurant Is Calling

Whether it’s a steamy day in July or really any other time the sun’s shining, Dog Days is one of the Lake’s most popular water bars: and for good reason!. Boaters are drawn to the crystal clear swimming pool, ample seating and beautiful view. With tropical cabanas and pool-side service, Dog Days is a Lakeside paradise, with everything a vacationer could want at Lake of the Ozarks. That includes live music to keep the weekend (or weekday) party going — you’ll find upbeat bands every weekend at Dog Days (see a schedule at the end of this article).
RESTAURANTS
Columbia’s I-70 and 63 interchange could get diverging diamond; feedback continues

Columbia-area residents packed the ARC facility on West Ash on Thursday to view detailed maps and exhibits of a proposed $140-million upgrade at heavily-traveled I-70 and Highway 63. That’s the busiest interchange in mid-Missouri. State Department of Transportation (MoDOT) project director Brandi Baldwin is pleased with the heavy turnout...
COLUMBIA, MO
Hilarious Small Town Sign War Is Going Viral

I lived in Springfield, Missouri for 7 years. About 25 miles away is Marshfield. It’s a pleasant little town with a population of about 6,500 people. They have hosted President Harry S. Truman and President George H.W. Bush, have the oldest continuous Independence Day Celebration west of the Mississippi, and celebrate Astronomer Edwin P Hubble, who attended elementary school in Marshfield.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Dog Days - Live Music by Bad Habit

Friday, July 22, 2022, 9 p.m. WHERE: Dog Day Bar & Grill, 1232 Jeffries Rd., Osage Beach, MO 65065. Looking for a pet-friendly place to enjoy live entertainment, great food and drinks? Dog Day’s at the 19 mile marker has it all. Multiple levels with pools, bars and and lots of room to dance and have summer fun. Make the drive or boat on over and enjoy your Lake time!
OSAGE BEACH, MO
Dog dies after eating poisonous mushrooms in Columbia couple’s yard

Today may be the "coolest" of the next few, with temperatures rising some into Sunday. Farmers in the Ozarks react to much-needed state assistance to help lessen the drought. New state bill makes unauthorized sleeping on state land a crime. The Springfield Cardinals General Manager says the four intruders are...
COLUMBIA, MO
Breakfast Sandwiches, Pizza And More! What To Order At The Cave

The Cave is the newest bar and grill to come to the Lake of the Ozarks, and it has quickly become a favorite for its unique location and atmosphere. Ordering food here is a must for every boater at least once this summer... for others, it's every weekend!. Here's what...
RESTAURANTS
He went to Love Coffee for a job, and found a community

Tomas Swenson prefers to sleep late, but on Tuesdays and Thursdays he wakes up early, makes himself a cup of coffee and leaves home to catch a bus. The journey starts around 9 a.m., when bus No. 3 takes Tomas from his home in Columbia to the Wabash bus station. From there, he hops on a second bus, then walks for 10 to 15 minutes and finally reaches his destination.
COLUMBIA, MO
Lake Of The Ozarks Attorney Found Dead

(KTTS News) — A missing Lake of the Ozarks attorney has been found dead inside his SUV. Camden County authorities say Brian Byrd, 50, was found in the back seat of the vehicle on the parking lot of Lake Regional Hospital. Authorities say he may have been there for...
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
Captain Ron's - Live Music by ChristiAna

WHERE: Captain Ron's Bar & Grill, 82 Aloha Lane, Sunrise Beach, MO 65079. ChristiAna and her band sing everything from Country (Classic to New), Rock (Classic), Pop, Funk, RnB, and Alternative. They offer a little bit for everyone and their set list is diverse with new and old classics. ChristiAna...
SUNRISE BEACH, MO
Eldon man charged with assaulting detective in Dallas County

An Eldon man is facing charges in Dallas County after allegedly stealing a car and assaulting a detective. Dakota McComb, 23, of Eldon, is charged with first-degree assault on a special victim and tampering with a motor vehicle. The trail to McComb started Sunday night, when a Dallas County deputy...
ELDON, MO
DARKOW: Criminalizing homelessness

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.
COLUMBIA, MO
Tolton star Aaron Rowe transferring to Link Year

Rising sophomore basketball star Aaron Rowe is leaving Father Tolton High School to continue his career at Link Year Academy in Branson. Rowe announced his decision on Twitter on Thursday evening. Link Year Academy is one of a growing trend of prep schools across the country that recruit athletes nationally...
BRANSON, MO

