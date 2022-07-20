ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AM Best Removes From Under Review With Negative Implications and Affirms Credit Ratings of R&Q Insurance Holdings Ltd. and Rated Subsidiaries

By Business Wire
 3 days ago

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has removed from under review with negative implications and affirmed the Financial Strength Ratings of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “a-” (Excellent) of. Accredited Surety and Casualty Company, Inc. (ASC) (. Orlando, FL. ),. Accredited Specialty Insurance...

#Credit Ratings#Casualty Insurance#General Insurance#Rated Subsidiaries#Am Best#Fl#Az#Accredited Insurance#Rqih#Asi
InsuranceNewsNet

Patent Application Titled “Determining Body Characteristics Based on Images” Published Online (USPTO 20220215478): Allstate Insurance Company

-- According to news reporting originating from Washington, D.C. , by NewsRx journalists, a patent application by the inventor Rugel, John (. Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Life insurance is not only an important financial tool and investment strategy for many customers, but also provides customers with the security and peace of mind of knowing that they are protecting the financial futures of their families and loved-ones. Many different types of life insurance policies may exist between insurance providers (or insurers) and customers (or insureds), such as term life insurance (providing life insurance protection over a specific period of time), whole life insurance (providing permanent insurance for the lifetime of the insured, generally with fixed terms), or universal life insurance (similar to whole life insurance, with additional flexibility to allow customers to raise or lower premiums and coverage amounts during the lifetime of their policies). Different insurance providers may offer various different types of life insurance products, including different insurance types, terms, premiums, and coverage amounts, to meet the needs and investment goals of different customers.
ECONOMY
InsuranceNewsNet

Enact Receives Ratings Upgrade from Moody’s

RALEIGH, N.C. , July 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enact Holdings, Inc. a leading provider of private mortgage insurance through its insurance subsidiaries, today announced that Moody’s Investors Service upgraded the insurance financial strength rating for its flagship insurance subsidiary – Enact Mortgage Insurance Corporation. - to Baa1 from...
RALEIGH, NC
InsuranceNewsNet

MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES, INC. – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. and its consolidated subsidiaries (the. "Company") is a global professional services firm offering clients advice in the. areas of risk, strategy and people. The Company's 83,000 colleagues advise. clients in over 130 countries. With annual revenue of approximately. $20 billion. ,. the Company helps clients...
BUSINESS
InsuranceNewsNet

Fine Art Insurance Market to See Huge Growth by 2027 : Progressive, Chubb, Ping an Insurance

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Fine Art Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
MARKETS
InsuranceNewsNet

SoCal-Based Boutique Firm Named Frontrunner in National Human Resources Magazine’s Top 10 Employee Benefits Companies For 2022

Advanced Benefit Consulting Honored by HR Tech Outlook Magazine. (ABC), a boutique-style employee benefits consulting firm and health insurance agency and benefits compliance consulting firm was considered one of the Top 10 Employee Benefits Firms for 2022 and was later honored as the national “Frontrunner” with a magazine cover highlight and an expanded story. In an industry and time where large, national agencies gobbled up many small and medium-sized firms, a smaller, boutique firm was named the best in the industry by national.
ANAHEIM, CA
InsuranceNewsNet

GRP's Newstead announces second acquisition with deal for Crendon Insurance Brokers Ltd

U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. , which is headquartered in Birmingham, has acquired. (Crendon), a commercial brokerage that is based locally. Crendon specialises in providing bespoke insurance packages for commercial, construction, online retail, IP and data protection/cyber liability, and other niche markets where cover may be difficult to obtain.
BUSINESS
InsuranceNewsNet

Specialty Program Group LLC Acquires the Assets of ESP Insurance Brokerage LLC: Specialty Program Group

(SPG), a leading operator of specialty insurance brokerages and underwriting facilities, announced the acquisition of. (ESP), a national insurance broker and program administrator for the sports, events and promotion marketing and entertainment industries. Headquartered in. Worcester, Massachusetts. , ESP offers nationwide coverages and has exclusive programs with in-house underwriting and...
BUSINESS
InsuranceNewsNet

NAIC Releases In-Depth 2021 Property/Casualty Market Share Data Report

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) The National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) released an in-depth 2021 market share data report on property/casualty insurers. The report provides fundamental market information that can be used by regulators, insurers, and others interested in analyzing the insurance industry. It also gives users an understanding of the overall size of the market by providing data at a state and national level.
MARKETS
InsuranceNewsNet

Life Insurance Policy Administration Systems Market Is Set to Fly High in Years to Come

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/21/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Life Insurance Policy Administration Systems Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Life Insurance Policy Administration Systems market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
MARKETS
InsuranceNewsNet

Virtus merges with Kemmons Wilson Insurance Group to create Top 100 broker

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Virtus LLC , a Kansas City -based insurance brokerage and consulting firm, today announced a partnership with. -based agency focused on the hotel, hospitality and lodging sector. The addition of KWIG will supplement the existing industry specialization strategy Virtus has established in the real estate, private equity, construction and restaurant sectors.
BUSINESS
