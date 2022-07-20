ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“Blockchain Insurance Verification System” in Patent Application Approval Process (USPTO 20220207615): Patent Application

By Insurance Daily News
 3 days ago

A patent application by the inventor Naqvi, Hyder ( Irving, TX , US), filed on. , by NewsRx correspondents. This patent application has not been assigned to a company or institution. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors:

Researchers Submit Patent Application, “Machine Learning Technologies for Efficiently Obtaining Insurance Coverage”, for Approval (USPTO 20220215476): Patent Application

-- From Washington, D.C. , NewsRx journalists report that a patent application by the inventors Frankowiak, Sara (. No assignee for this patent application has been made. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Individuals who seek insurance coverage and are sensitive to pricing and product features (e.g., coverage types and/or limits, deductibles, etc.), or “frequent shoppers,” often expend considerable time and effort in finding insurance providers that best meet their needs. Conventionally, a frequent shopper finds an insurance provider by way of an agent/broker, an aggregator, a comparison web site, general web browsing, etc. Once the frequent shopper obtains an insurance policy from the desired provider, the frequent shopper is typically tied to that provider, and to the rate and product features of the policy offered by the provider, until and unless he or she proactively shops around for a new provider offering a policy with a better rate and/or product features. For example, a frequent shopper might decide to look into the offerings of other insurance providers when the frequent shopper’s current policy is up for renewal. Thus, a frequent shopper typically must either spend time and effort looking for a better-priced insurance offering on a recurring basis (e.g., once every six months or annually), or simply renew his or her current policy regardless of whether that policy provides the best rate and/or product features. Conventional agency-based insurance models may not suffice to meet a frequent shopper’s needs, due to the perceived additional cost associated with having an agent.”
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Patent Issued for Systems and methods for using image analysis to automatically determine vehicle information (USPTO 11380083): State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company

-- According to news reporting originating from Alexandria, Virginia , by NewsRx journalists, a patent by the inventors Antonetti, Joseph (. The assignee for this patent, patent number 11380083, is. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company. (. Bloomington, Illinois. ,. United States. ). Reporters obtained the following quote from the...
CARS
Patent Application Titled “Determining Body Characteristics Based on Images” Published Online (USPTO 20220215478): Allstate Insurance Company

-- According to news reporting originating from Washington, D.C. , by NewsRx journalists, a patent application by the inventor Rugel, John (. Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Life insurance is not only an important financial tool and investment strategy for many customers, but also provides customers with the security and peace of mind of knowing that they are protecting the financial futures of their families and loved-ones. Many different types of life insurance policies may exist between insurance providers (or insurers) and customers (or insureds), such as term life insurance (providing life insurance protection over a specific period of time), whole life insurance (providing permanent insurance for the lifetime of the insured, generally with fixed terms), or universal life insurance (similar to whole life insurance, with additional flexibility to allow customers to raise or lower premiums and coverage amounts during the lifetime of their policies). Different insurance providers may offer various different types of life insurance products, including different insurance types, terms, premiums, and coverage amounts, to meet the needs and investment goals of different customers.
ECONOMY
Patent Issued for Systems and methods for allocating fault to autonomous vehicles (USPTO 11379925): State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company

-- According to news reporting originating from Alexandria, Virginia , by NewsRx journalists, a patent by the inventors. The assignee for this patent, patent number 11379925, is. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company. (. Bloomington, Illinois. ,. United States. ). Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied...
CARS
Patent Application Titled “System And Methods For Managing Healthcare Resources” Published Online (USPTO 20220215910): Patent Application

-- According to news reporting originating from Washington, D.C. , by NewsRx journalists, a patent application by the inventor CHARLSON, Mary E. (. No assignee for this patent application has been made. Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Healthcare services are those that...
Life, Pension, Health & Disability Insurance Market Next Big Thing : Zurich, AIG, AXA, All: Life, Pension, Health & Disability Insurance Market 2022

New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/21/2022 -- Global Life, Pension, Health & Disability Insurance Market Research Report with Opportunities and Strategies to Boost Growth- COVID-19 Impact and Recovery is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Life, Pension,
ECONOMY
Patent Issued for Senior living engagement and care support platforms (USPTO 11380439): State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company

-- State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company ( Bloomington, Illinois ,. ) has been issued patent number 11380439, according to news reporting originating out of. From the background information supplied by the inventors, news correspondents obtained the following quote: “At least some conventional computer networks have enabled caregivers (e.g., family members, friends, and care service providers) associated with senior users to coordinate care for the senior user. However, conventional systems usually merely keep a schedule of the coordinated care, and may not provide additional functionality. Further, known systems may not facilitate senior engagement in their daily schedules, and may therefore not provide information on such engagement to caregivers. Known systems may have other drawbacks as well.”
CARS
Insurance Aggregator Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2027: Admiral Group, Defaqto, Lloyds

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2022 -- A Latest intelligence report published by. with title "Insurance Aggregator Market Outlook to 2027.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Insurance Aggregator market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Insurance Aggregator Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
MARKETS
NAIC Releases In-Depth 2021 Property/Casualty Market Share Data Report

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) The National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) released an in-depth 2021 market share data report on property/casualty insurers. The report provides fundamental market information that can be used by regulators, insurers, and others interested in analyzing the insurance industry. It also gives users an understanding of the overall size of the market by providing data at a state and national level.
MARKETS
Diversity of Channel Options Including Embedded Insurance for P&C and L&AH is Crucial for Sustainable Growth and Exceeding Customer Expectations

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Majesco , a global leader of cloud insurance software solutions for insurance business transformation, today announced the availability of a new report, Expanding Channels for Insurance, A Spectrum from Traditional to Affinity and Embedded. This new report, based on primary research with PIMA’s community of insurers and distributors, gives a market assessment to help insurers and distributors determine the direction the ever-evolving industry is headed, where they are at as an organization, and what white space opportunities exist for growing their business across the distribution spectrum, particularly in the growing array of embedded insurance options. The research contrasted the results Majesco’s SMB, Consumer, and Strategic Priorities research, highlighting a gap between customer expectations and what the insurance market is doing as well as how the PIMA community is ahead of the market in embracing a broader distribution ecosystem. This is the second joint research initiative between PIMA and.
ECONOMY
Data on Managed Care Described by Researchers at Radiology Partners (Current Controversies In Radiology On Cost, Reimbursement, and Price Transparency: Ajr Expert Panel Narrative Review): Managed Care

-- Current study results on Managed Care have been published. According to news reporting originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “Many believe that fundamental reform of the. U.S. health care system is overdue and necessary given rising national health care expenditures, poor performance on key population health...
EL SEGUNDO, CA
Long Term Care Insurance Market Is Booming Worldwide : Humana, State Farm Insurance, Transamerica

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Long Term Care Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
MARKETS
Blue Cross planning to reenter ACA marketplace Insurer exited the health care exchange in 2017 Out since 2017, Blue Cross to reenter ACA marketplace in Nebraska in 2023

Nebraskans who buy individual health insurance plans on the federal Affordable Care Act marketplace will see a familiar name when they review listings for 2023 on the federal HealthCare.gov website. After exiting the health care exchange in 2017,. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Nebraska. will reenter the marketplace next year...
NEBRASKA STATE
