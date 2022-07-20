ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown & Brown, Inc. announces quarterly cash dividend

By GlobeNewswire
 3 days ago

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. , July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) announces that the Board of Directors has declared a...

InsuranceNewsNet

GRP's Newstead announces second acquisition with deal for Crendon Insurance Brokers Ltd

U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. , which is headquartered in Birmingham, has acquired. (Crendon), a commercial brokerage that is based locally. Crendon specialises in providing bespoke insurance packages for commercial, construction, online retail, IP and data protection/cyber liability, and other niche markets where cover may be difficult to obtain.
BUSINESS
InsuranceNewsNet

AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. and Its Main Subsidiaries

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “aa-” (Superior) of. Renaissance Reinsurance Ltd. (. RenaissanceRe. ),. Renaissance Reinsurance U.S. Inc. (. Maryland. ),. RenaissanceRe Specialty U.S. Ltd. ,. Renaissance Reinsurance of Europe Unlimited...
MARKETS
InsuranceNewsNet

AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Central Reinsurance Corporation

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a” (Excellent) of Central Reinsurance Corporation (Central Re) (. Taiwan. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect Central Re’s balance sheet strength, which...
MARKETS
InsuranceNewsNet

Specialty Program Group LLC Acquires the Assets of ESP Insurance Brokerage LLC: Specialty Program Group

(SPG), a leading operator of specialty insurance brokerages and underwriting facilities, announced the acquisition of. (ESP), a national insurance broker and program administrator for the sports, events and promotion marketing and entertainment industries. Headquartered in. Worcester, Massachusetts. , ESP offers nationwide coverages and has exclusive programs with in-house underwriting and...
BUSINESS
InsuranceNewsNet

Virtus merges with Kemmons Wilson Insurance Group to create Top 100 broker

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Virtus LLC , a Kansas City -based insurance brokerage and consulting firm, today announced a partnership with. -based agency focused on the hotel, hospitality and lodging sector. The addition of KWIG will supplement the existing industry specialization strategy Virtus has established in the real estate, private equity, construction and restaurant sectors.
BUSINESS
InsuranceNewsNet

Enact Receives Ratings Upgrade from Moody’s

RALEIGH, N.C. , July 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enact Holdings, Inc. a leading provider of private mortgage insurance through its insurance subsidiaries, today announced that Moody’s Investors Service upgraded the insurance financial strength rating for its flagship insurance subsidiary – Enact Mortgage Insurance Corporation. - to Baa1 from...
RALEIGH, NC
InsuranceNewsNet

Home Insurance Market May See Big Move : AFLAC, Allstate, Geico

New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2022 -- The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Worldwide Home Insurance Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are AFLAC, Allstate, Geico, Liberty Mutual,
MARKETS
InsuranceNewsNet

17 property insurance companies face ratings downgrade in Florida

NBC - 8 WFLA (Tampa, FL) TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) -- More than a dozen property insurance companies are set to have their ratings downgraded in. confirmed to 8 On Your Side Thursday that 17 insurance companies total are going to be downgraded by the rating agency Demotech. Industry experts say that downgrade will impact hundreds of thousands of families across.
TAMPA, FL
InsuranceNewsNet

Patent Application Titled “Determining Body Characteristics Based on Images” Published Online (USPTO 20220215478): Allstate Insurance Company

-- According to news reporting originating from Washington, D.C. , by NewsRx journalists, a patent application by the inventor Rugel, John (. Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Life insurance is not only an important financial tool and investment strategy for many customers, but also provides customers with the security and peace of mind of knowing that they are protecting the financial futures of their families and loved-ones. Many different types of life insurance policies may exist between insurance providers (or insurers) and customers (or insureds), such as term life insurance (providing life insurance protection over a specific period of time), whole life insurance (providing permanent insurance for the lifetime of the insured, generally with fixed terms), or universal life insurance (similar to whole life insurance, with additional flexibility to allow customers to raise or lower premiums and coverage amounts during the lifetime of their policies). Different insurance providers may offer various different types of life insurance products, including different insurance types, terms, premiums, and coverage amounts, to meet the needs and investment goals of different customers.
ECONOMY
InsuranceNewsNet

Direct mail marketing by insurance industry remains strong

Dispute rising costs of paper, printing, and postage, the popularity and reliance on direct mail marketing by insurers remains strong and getting stronger. In fact, according to analysts, consumers might want to brace themselves for an onslaught of direct mail in the fourth quarter of this year. “Our prediction is...
ECONOMY
InsuranceNewsNet

Diversity of Channel Options Including Embedded Insurance for P&C and L&AH is Crucial for Sustainable Growth and Exceeding Customer Expectations

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Majesco , a global leader of cloud insurance software solutions for insurance business transformation, today announced the availability of a new report, Expanding Channels for Insurance, A Spectrum from Traditional to Affinity and Embedded. This new report, based on primary research with PIMA’s community of insurers and distributors, gives a market assessment to help insurers and distributors determine the direction the ever-evolving industry is headed, where they are at as an organization, and what white space opportunities exist for growing their business across the distribution spectrum, particularly in the growing array of embedded insurance options. The research contrasted the results Majesco’s SMB, Consumer, and Strategic Priorities research, highlighting a gap between customer expectations and what the insurance market is doing as well as how the PIMA community is ahead of the market in embracing a broader distribution ecosystem. This is the second joint research initiative between PIMA and.
ECONOMY
InsuranceNewsNet

Life and Non-Life Insurance Market May See Big Move : Cigna, Metlife, State Farm

New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2022 -- The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Life and Non-Life Insurance Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are.
ECONOMY
InsuranceNewsNet

SoCal-Based Boutique Firm Named Frontrunner in National Human Resources Magazine’s Top 10 Employee Benefits Companies For 2022

Advanced Benefit Consulting Honored by HR Tech Outlook Magazine. (ABC), a boutique-style employee benefits consulting firm and health insurance agency and benefits compliance consulting firm was considered one of the Top 10 Employee Benefits Firms for 2022 and was later honored as the national “Frontrunner” with a magazine cover highlight and an expanded story. In an industry and time where large, national agencies gobbled up many small and medium-sized firms, a smaller, boutique firm was named the best in the industry by national.
ANAHEIM, CA
Camp Hill, PA

