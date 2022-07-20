ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Researchers at University of North Carolina Have Reported New Data on Managed Care (Fulfillment of Desired Postpartum Permanent Contraception: a Health Disparities Issue): Managed Care

By Hospital, Nursing Home Daily
 3 days ago

-- Investigators discuss new findings in Managed Care. According to news reporting originating in. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “Women of color experience marked disparities in fulfillment of desired postpartum permanent contraception. While many attribute the disparity to the required Medicaid sterilization consent form and 30-day waiting period established in...

Data on Managed Care Described by Researchers at Radiology Partners (Current Controversies In Radiology On Cost, Reimbursement, and Price Transparency: Ajr Expert Panel Narrative Review): Managed Care

-- Current study results on Managed Care have been published. According to news reporting originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “Many believe that fundamental reform of the. U.S. health care system is overdue and necessary given rising national health care expenditures, poor performance on key population health...
EL SEGUNDO, CA
Medicaid Beneficiaries Report Less Financial Stress Following Enrollment, VCU Study Finds

The study is the first in the U.S. to analyze the changes in subjective financial distress for a population of new Medicaid enrollees before and after enrollment. Following their enrollment in Virginia's expanded Medicaid program, low-income individuals reported less worries about household finances and medical bills one year after enrollment compared to the year prior to enrollment, according to new research led by scientists from the.
VIRGINIA STATE
Dong-A University Reports Findings in Chronic Periodontitis [Analysis of the risk of stroke according to statin medication compliance in the elderly with chronic periodontitis: using the National Health Insurance Service-Senior Cohort Database …]: Periodontal Diseases and Conditions – Chronic Periodontitis

-- New research on Periodontal Diseases and Conditions - Chronic Periodontitis is the subject of a report. According to news reporting originating in. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “We investigated the risk of stroke according to statin medication compliance in the elderly with chronic periodontitis. Chronic periodontitis patients were extracted from the.
HEALTH
Research from Nara Medical University Reveals New Findings on Environmental Health and Preventive Medicine (Age differences in the association of physical leisure activities with incident disability among community-dwelling older adults): Health and Medicine – Environmental Health and Preventive Medicine

-- Current study results on environmental health and preventive medicine have been published. According to news reporting from. by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “The relationship between leisure activities (LA) in old age and prevention of disability has not been fully investigated, and age and gender differences of these relationships are unknown. This study aimed to investigate whether physical and cognitive LA predicted incident disability among community-dwelling older adults by age and gender.”
EDUCATION
Chapel Hill, NC
Health
City
Chapel Hill, NC
America's Health Insurance Plans: Consumers Say Employer-Provided Coverage Vital to Maintaining Health and Financial Well Being During Pandemic

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) As the impact of COVID-19 continues to be felt around the world, the vast majority of respondents (75%) in a recent AHIP [email protected] survey report that their employer-provided coverage was important to maintaining the health and financial security of them and their families during the pandemic. A large majority (71%) also reported that employer-provided coverage was helpful in accessing services like free testing, COVID-19 vaccinations, and telehealth appointments.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Patent Application Titled “System And Methods For Managing Healthcare Resources” Published Online (USPTO 20220215910): Patent Application

-- According to news reporting originating from Washington, D.C. , by NewsRx journalists, a patent application by the inventor CHARLSON, Mary E. (. No assignee for this patent application has been made. Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Healthcare services are those that...
Blue Cross planning to reenter ACA marketplace Insurer exited the health care exchange in 2017 Out since 2017, Blue Cross to reenter ACA marketplace in Nebraska in 2023

Nebraskans who buy individual health insurance plans on the federal Affordable Care Act marketplace will see a familiar name when they review listings for 2023 on the federal HealthCare.gov website. After exiting the health care exchange in 2017,. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Nebraska. will reenter the marketplace next year...
NEBRASKA STATE
#Health Disparities#Heidelberg University#Contraception#Health Care#Managed Care#Medicaid#Nih
Studies from Faculty of Law Reveal New Findings on Social Science (The Defense of Consumer Interests, Due To The F.S.A. Decision No. 1148/17.09.2021): Science – Social Science

-- Fresh data on social science are presented in a new report. According to news reporting out of the Faculty of Law by NewsRx editors, research stated, “The Romanian insurance market is an extremely complex area of legal regulation, which involves not only compliance with the principle of fair competition between professional competitors, competitors on the market, but especially compliance with high standards of consumer protection, which are clearly inferior , from a financial, informational and organizational point of view, compared to the compulsory civil insurance policyholders.”
SCIENCE
SoCal-Based Boutique Firm Named Frontrunner in National Human Resources Magazine’s Top 10 Employee Benefits Companies For 2022

Advanced Benefit Consulting Honored by HR Tech Outlook Magazine. (ABC), a boutique-style employee benefits consulting firm and health insurance agency and benefits compliance consulting firm was considered one of the Top 10 Employee Benefits Firms for 2022 and was later honored as the national “Frontrunner” with a magazine cover highlight and an expanded story. In an industry and time where large, national agencies gobbled up many small and medium-sized firms, a smaller, boutique firm was named the best in the industry by national.
ANAHEIM, CA
Small changes could bridge communication and cultural gaps for people from refugee backgrounds who need disability support

Conversation, The (Australia) People with disability and their family members from non-English speaking refugee backgrounds come up against language and communication barriers when they try to access services, including the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS). Some of these barriers are experienced by all migrants from non-English speaking backgrounds. But this...
WORLD
Health
Women's Health
Country
Germany
Low labor force participation 'very concerning'

The state's labor force participation rate remains low — and New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions. leaders say some of that has to do with the high number of people in the state on disability. DWS Deputy Secretary. Yolanda Cordova. on Thursday called the number of New Mexicans receiving...
ECONOMY
Patent Application Titled “Determining Body Characteristics Based on Images” Published Online (USPTO 20220215478): Allstate Insurance Company

-- According to news reporting originating from Washington, D.C. , by NewsRx journalists, a patent application by the inventor Rugel, John (. Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Life insurance is not only an important financial tool and investment strategy for many customers, but also provides customers with the security and peace of mind of knowing that they are protecting the financial futures of their families and loved-ones. Many different types of life insurance policies may exist between insurance providers (or insurers) and customers (or insureds), such as term life insurance (providing life insurance protection over a specific period of time), whole life insurance (providing permanent insurance for the lifetime of the insured, generally with fixed terms), or universal life insurance (similar to whole life insurance, with additional flexibility to allow customers to raise or lower premiums and coverage amounts during the lifetime of their policies). Different insurance providers may offer various different types of life insurance products, including different insurance types, terms, premiums, and coverage amounts, to meet the needs and investment goals of different customers.
ECONOMY
Researchers Submit Patent Application, “Machine Learning Technologies for Efficiently Obtaining Insurance Coverage”, for Approval (USPTO 20220215476): Patent Application

-- From Washington, D.C. , NewsRx journalists report that a patent application by the inventors Frankowiak, Sara (. No assignee for this patent application has been made. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Individuals who seek insurance coverage and are sensitive to pricing and product features (e.g., coverage types and/or limits, deductibles, etc.), or “frequent shoppers,” often expend considerable time and effort in finding insurance providers that best meet their needs. Conventionally, a frequent shopper finds an insurance provider by way of an agent/broker, an aggregator, a comparison web site, general web browsing, etc. Once the frequent shopper obtains an insurance policy from the desired provider, the frequent shopper is typically tied to that provider, and to the rate and product features of the policy offered by the provider, until and unless he or she proactively shops around for a new provider offering a policy with a better rate and/or product features. For example, a frequent shopper might decide to look into the offerings of other insurance providers when the frequent shopper’s current policy is up for renewal. Thus, a frequent shopper typically must either spend time and effort looking for a better-priced insurance offering on a recurring basis (e.g., once every six months or annually), or simply renew his or her current policy regardless of whether that policy provides the best rate and/or product features. Conventional agency-based insurance models may not suffice to meet a frequent shopper’s needs, due to the perceived additional cost associated with having an agent.”
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Patent Issued for Senior living engagement and care support platforms (USPTO 11380439): State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company

-- State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company ( Bloomington, Illinois ,. ) has been issued patent number 11380439, according to news reporting originating out of. From the background information supplied by the inventors, news correspondents obtained the following quote: “At least some conventional computer networks have enabled caregivers (e.g., family members, friends, and care service providers) associated with senior users to coordinate care for the senior user. However, conventional systems usually merely keep a schedule of the coordinated care, and may not provide additional functionality. Further, known systems may not facilitate senior engagement in their daily schedules, and may therefore not provide information on such engagement to caregivers. Known systems may have other drawbacks as well.”
CARS
