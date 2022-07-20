ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reports Outline Health and Medicine Research from Uganda Christian University (Determinants of Willingness to Pay for Community Health Insurance Among Commercial Motorcyclists in Kampala City, Uganda: A Contingency Valuation Study): Health and Medicine

-- A new study on agriculture is now available. According to news originating from. by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “To assess determinants of Willingness to Pay (WTP) for. Community Health Insurance. (CHI) among commercial motorcyclists (Boda boda riders) in. Kampala. City,. Uganda. . This is a descriptive study...

Research from Nara Medical University Reveals New Findings on Environmental Health and Preventive Medicine (Age differences in the association of physical leisure activities with incident disability among community-dwelling older adults): Health and Medicine – Environmental Health and Preventive Medicine

-- Current study results on environmental health and preventive medicine have been published. According to news reporting from. by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “The relationship between leisure activities (LA) in old age and prevention of disability has not been fully investigated, and age and gender differences of these relationships are unknown. This study aimed to investigate whether physical and cognitive LA predicted incident disability among community-dwelling older adults by age and gender.”
Data on Managed Care Described by Researchers at Radiology Partners (Current Controversies In Radiology On Cost, Reimbursement, and Price Transparency: Ajr Expert Panel Narrative Review): Managed Care

-- Current study results on Managed Care have been published. According to news reporting originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “Many believe that fundamental reform of the. U.S. health care system is overdue and necessary given rising national health care expenditures, poor performance on key population health...
Dong-A University Reports Findings in Chronic Periodontitis [Analysis of the risk of stroke according to statin medication compliance in the elderly with chronic periodontitis: using the National Health Insurance Service-Senior Cohort Database …]: Periodontal Diseases and Conditions – Chronic Periodontitis

-- New research on Periodontal Diseases and Conditions - Chronic Periodontitis is the subject of a report. According to news reporting originating in. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “We investigated the risk of stroke according to statin medication compliance in the elderly with chronic periodontitis. Chronic periodontitis patients were extracted from the.
Studies from Bangladesh Agricultural University Provide New Data on Risk Management (ICT Uses, Constraints, and Challenges in Flash Flood Risk Management: A Case Study in North-Eastern Haor Areas of Bangladesh): Risk Management

-- New research on risk management is the subject of a new report. According to news originating from Mymensingh,. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “This study intends to explore the extent of the use of information and communication technology (ICT) in flash-flood-prone haor (wetland ecosystem) areas of north-eastern.
Findings in the Area of Chronic Disease Reported from University of Michigan (Longitudinal Associations Between Vision Neuropsychiatric, Musculoskeletal, and Cardiometabolic Chronic Diseases): Disease Attributes – Chronic Disease

-- Current study results on Disease Attributes - Chronic Disease have been published. According to news reporting from. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “To compare the incidence and hazard of neuropsychiatric, musculoskeletal, and cardiometabolic conditions among adults with and without vision impairment (VI). Retrospective cohort study.”. Financial supporters...
Studies from Faculty of Law Reveal New Findings on Social Science (The Defense of Consumer Interests, Due To The F.S.A. Decision No. 1148/17.09.2021): Science – Social Science

-- Fresh data on social science are presented in a new report. According to news reporting out of the Faculty of Law by NewsRx editors, research stated, “The Romanian insurance market is an extremely complex area of legal regulation, which involves not only compliance with the principle of fair competition between professional competitors, competitors on the market, but especially compliance with high standards of consumer protection, which are clearly inferior , from a financial, informational and organizational point of view, compared to the compulsory civil insurance policyholders.”
Patent Application Titled “System And Methods For Managing Healthcare Resources” Published Online (USPTO 20220215910): Patent Application

-- According to news reporting originating from Washington, D.C. , by NewsRx journalists, a patent application by the inventor CHARLSON, Mary E. (. No assignee for this patent application has been made. Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Healthcare services are those that...
America's Health Insurance Plans: Consumers Say Employer-Provided Coverage Vital to Maintaining Health and Financial Well Being During Pandemic

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) As the impact of COVID-19 continues to be felt around the world, the vast majority of respondents (75%) in a recent AHIP [email protected] survey report that their employer-provided coverage was important to maintaining the health and financial security of them and their families during the pandemic. A large majority (71%) also reported that employer-provided coverage was helpful in accessing services like free testing, COVID-19 vaccinations, and telehealth appointments.
Patent Issued for Senior living engagement and care support platforms (USPTO 11380439): State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company

-- State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company ( Bloomington, Illinois ,. ) has been issued patent number 11380439, according to news reporting originating out of. From the background information supplied by the inventors, news correspondents obtained the following quote: “At least some conventional computer networks have enabled caregivers (e.g., family members, friends, and care service providers) associated with senior users to coordinate care for the senior user. However, conventional systems usually merely keep a schedule of the coordinated care, and may not provide additional functionality. Further, known systems may not facilitate senior engagement in their daily schedules, and may therefore not provide information on such engagement to caregivers. Known systems may have other drawbacks as well.”
Former Optum Healthcare Executive Seth Serxner Joins EdLogics as Chief Health Officer

Serxner helps lead EdLogics' digital health literacy strategy. /PRNewswire/ -- EdLogics, a digital communications and engagement company dedicated to improving health literacy and empowering individuals to make better healthcare decisions, has appointed Dr. Seth Serxner. , PhD, MPH, as Chief Health Officer. Dr. Serxner. brings an extensive background in health...
Medicaid Beneficiaries Report Less Financial Stress Following Enrollment, VCU Study Finds

The study is the first in the U.S. to analyze the changes in subjective financial distress for a population of new Medicaid enrollees before and after enrollment. Following their enrollment in Virginia's expanded Medicaid program, low-income individuals reported less worries about household finances and medical bills one year after enrollment compared to the year prior to enrollment, according to new research led by scientists from the.
National Sustainable Agriculture Coalition Issues Report Entitled 'Economic Analysis of Payment Caps on Crop Insurance Subsidies'

WASHINGTON , July 22 (TNSrep) -- The National Sustainable Agriculture Coalition. entitled "NSAC Issue Brief: An Economic Analysis of Payment Caps on Crop Insurance Subsidies." With the expiration of the 2018 farm bill quickly approaching in 2023, there is much discussion on a range of federal agricultural support programs and how they might change with the next farm bill. After accounting for expenditures under the Nutrition title of the farm bill, the largest federal expenditures are devoted to the federal crop insurance program. While a suite of new disaster aid and other support programs have been introduced in recent years, the crop insurance program has consistently remained intact.
Small changes could bridge communication and cultural gaps for people from refugee backgrounds who need disability support

Conversation, The (Australia) People with disability and their family members from non-English speaking refugee backgrounds come up against language and communication barriers when they try to access services, including the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS). Some of these barriers are experienced by all migrants from non-English speaking backgrounds. But this...
Long Term Care Insurance Market Is Booming Worldwide : Humana, State Farm Insurance, Transamerica

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Long Term Care Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Patent Application Titled “Determining Body Characteristics Based on Images” Published Online (USPTO 20220215478): Allstate Insurance Company

-- According to news reporting originating from Washington, D.C. , by NewsRx journalists, a patent application by the inventor Rugel, John (. Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Life insurance is not only an important financial tool and investment strategy for many customers, but also provides customers with the security and peace of mind of knowing that they are protecting the financial futures of their families and loved-ones. Many different types of life insurance policies may exist between insurance providers (or insurers) and customers (or insureds), such as term life insurance (providing life insurance protection over a specific period of time), whole life insurance (providing permanent insurance for the lifetime of the insured, generally with fixed terms), or universal life insurance (similar to whole life insurance, with additional flexibility to allow customers to raise or lower premiums and coverage amounts during the lifetime of their policies). Different insurance providers may offer various different types of life insurance products, including different insurance types, terms, premiums, and coverage amounts, to meet the needs and investment goals of different customers.
Patent Issued for Systems and methods for using image analysis to automatically determine vehicle information (USPTO 11380083): State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company

-- According to news reporting originating from Alexandria, Virginia , by NewsRx journalists, a patent by the inventors Antonetti, Joseph (. The assignee for this patent, patent number 11380083, is. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company. (. Bloomington, Illinois. ,. United States. ). Reporters obtained the following quote from the...
