All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Seeking out a romantic destination can sometimes be a tricky game. You want more than a perfect destination — you want a romantic place to stay, perhaps trying to avoid hotels. You want great spots to dine, be entertained, and shop. You’d love to fly to Switzerland, but it’s not in the budget. Allow us to introduce you to Eureka Springs, Arkansas, also known as Little Switzerland of the Ozarks, in the beautiful Ozark Mountains.

EUREKA SPRINGS, AR ・ 3 DAYS AGO