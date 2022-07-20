ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

This Is North Carolina’s Favorite Brand Of Tequila

By Melanie Day
power98fm.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJuly 24 is National Tequila Day! I can’t wait to observe this special day. And to celebrate why not enjoy some of North Carolina’s favorite tequila. Tequila is characterized by the agave plant. But what makes certain brands better than others? The quality of the tequila is influenced by how much...

power98fm.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Montanan

Former Oath Keeper says conversation at Montana grocery store was the ‘last straw’

Jason Van Tatenhove’s involvement with the far-right paramilitary group the Oath Keepers started and ended in Montana. He first met up with the group in Montana to participate in the 2014 standoff between Cliven Bundy and the Bureau of Land Management over grazing fees. He then left the group in 2018 after overhearing a conversation […] The post Former Oath Keeper says conversation at Montana grocery store was the ‘last straw’ appeared first on Daily Montanan.
CBS LA

Lake Mead reveals sunken WWII-era boat as water levels plummet

A sunken boat dating back to World War II is the latest object to emerge from a shrinking reservoir that straddles Nevada and Arizona. The Higgins landing craft that has long been 185 feet below the surface is now nearly halfway out of the water at Lake Mead. The boat lies less than a mile from Lake Mead Marina and Hemingway Harbor. It was used to survey the Colorado River decades ago, sold to the marina and then sunk, according to dive tours company Las Vegas Scuba. Higgins Industries in New Orleans built several thousand landing craft between 1942 and...
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
California State
State
Nevada State
State
Washington State
State
North Carolina State
State
North Dakota State
State
Colorado State
State
Maine State
State
Montana State
State
Oregon State
State
Utah State
State
Nebraska State
deseret.com

A new report says Arizona is the worst state to live in. Why?

As an offshoot of CNBC’s America’s Top States for Business 2022 study, the news outlet also compiled a list of the worst states to live in. At the bottom of the list was Arizona, with the report calling the state the worst place to reside in the United States in 2022.
ARIZONA STATE
deseret.com

Over 60% of home sellers in Boise, Idaho, slash asking prices, the most in the nation. Utah is close behind

Yet again, a city in the West has seen the nation’s largest share of home sellers cutting their asking prices. In May, it was Provo, Utah. In June? Boise, Idaho. That’s according to the latest data from Redfin, which shows nearly two-thirds — 61.5% — of homes for sale in Boise, Idaho, had a price drop in June. That’s the highest share of the 97 metro areas included in the national real estate brokerage’s analysis.
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Wyoming

There have been over 1 million deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the United States — and that number continues to grow every day. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 309 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In Wyoming, deaths attributable to the coronavirus per capita are about as common than they […]
WYOMING STATE
Dayana Sabatin

States Getting Stimulus Checks in 2022

The federal government will not be giving residents any more stimulus checks; however, numerous states have started issuing their own. Read on to see which states have already issued them or are in the process of it, and see if your state is included.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tequila
Person
Jimmy Buffett
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Beverages#Favorite Brand Of Tequila#Mexican#Paloma#Betarizona Com#Margaritaville#Wastin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Associated Press

US women win relays in upset, while men flounder again

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — The U.S. women pulled a shocking upset over Jamaica in the 4x100 relay at world championships Saturday, while the men finished second after a sloppy baton exchange that has become a ritual for that star-crossed team. Andre De Grasse beat Marvin Bracy to the line by .07 seconds to lift Canada to the victory in the men’s race in 37.48 seconds. Bracy fell behind in the anchor leg after twice reaching back and whiffing on the exchange from Elijah Hall, who went tumbling to the ground after he finally got the stick into his teammate’s hand. The U.S. women, a clear underdog to a Jamaican team that had won all but one of the six sprint medals at this meet, pulled the upset when Twanisha Terry held off 200 gold medalist Shericka Jackson for a .04-second victory.
SPORTS
House Digest

Inside Post Malone's Luxury Utah Home

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Ever since the release of "White Iverson ” in 2015, Post Malone (born Austin Richard Post) has been turning heads with his exclusive sound and his eclectic genre of music. His blended genre has been a topic of contention and is one which can loosely be described as Hip Hop meets Country music. In a way, the crossover can be linked directly to how he identifies himself; Post was born in Syracuse, New York and then moved to Dallas, Texas when his dad was made a top management official for the Dallas Cowboys football team, according to Syracuse.
REAL ESTATE
The Associated Press

Wrangler® Honors 75 Years of Western Heritage on National Day of the Cowboy

GREENSBORO, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 22, 2022-- With 75 years of western heritage at its core, Wrangler®, one of America’s most recognized denim labels, is celebrating cowboy culture during National Day of the Cowboy on July 23, 2022. Throughout its history, the brand has made numerous contributions to bring the industry to life, solidifying its place as the engine that powers the sport and lifestyle. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220722005063/en/ With 75 years of western heritage at its core, Wrangler®, one of America’s most recognized denim labels, is celebrating cowboy culture during National Day of the Cowboy on July 23, 2022. (Photo: Business Wire)
FESTIVAL
105.5 The Fan

Utah Wrestler Prepares For His First Idaho Wrestling Appearance

How many of us have wondered what would happen if we ever decided to pursue our dream job? For some young men, it's playing in the National Football League. For others, it may be serving in the military or as a first responder. However, most Americans eventually grow tired of pursuing their dreams and settle for the regular security of a nine-to-five job.
IDAHO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy