This Is North Carolina’s Favorite Brand Of Tequila

GREENSBORO, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 22, 2022-- With 75 years of western heritage at its core, Wrangler®, one of America’s most recognized denim labels, is celebrating cowboy culture during National Day of the Cowboy on July 23, 2022. Throughout its history, the brand has made numerous contributions to bring the industry to life, solidifying its place as the engine that powers the sport and lifestyle. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220722005063/en/ With 75 years of western heritage at its core, Wrangler®, one of America’s most recognized denim labels, is celebrating cowboy culture during National Day of the Cowboy on July 23, 2022. (Photo: Business Wire)
Comments / 0