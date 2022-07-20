ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Upscale Hotel Chain Installs Emergency Champagne Hotline

By Vonyetta
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is nothing like champagne. It’s even better when you are in a bind and can pick up the emergency champagne hotline and its delivered to your hotel room. The Kimpton Harper hotel in Fort Worth has a rotary phone installed as an emergency champagne line....

#Champagne#Hotel Chain#Hotel Room#Hotline
