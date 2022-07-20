ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Cain Velasquez's attorney files petition to California appellate court requesting release from jail

By Nolan King
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lkkvY_0gmtZMVv00

Cain Velasquez’s lead defense attorney, Mark Geragos, filed a 246-page petition Wednesday to the California Courts of Appeal asking for the release of the former UFC champion, who has been denied bail three times by the Santa Clara County Superior Court.

According to the document obtained by MMA Junkie, Geragos filed in the 6th District Court of Appeal in San Jose. The defense is asking for “immediate release on a reasonable bail or remand the matter to the superior court for an expedited hearing” and for the court to “grant such other appropriate relief.”

Velasquez, 40, has been held without bail since his Feb. 28 arrest on an attempted murder charge, among other gun-related counts. Velasquez allegedly chased down a truck carrying Harry Goularte, as well as Goularte’s mother and stepfather, Paul Bender. Goularte is accused of molesting Velasquez’s 4-year-old son. Velasquez allegedly shot at the truck and struck Bender in the arm.

Judge Shelyna Brown three times has heard Geragos’ arguments for Velasquez to be granted bail – and each time she has pointed to a high-risk analysis as the reason for denial. Geragos has offered numerous stipulations, including a $1 million bail amount, relocation out of state, 24/7 in-person supervision, electronic monitoring, and more – all stipulations he reiterated in his appellate court filing.

Three main arguments

In the petition, Geragos points to three main arguments the decision for denying Velasquez bail should be overturned:

  • The Pretrial Detention Order Violates the Due Process Clauses of the California and U.S. Constitutions.

The defense argues that Velasquez has not committed a capital crime and presents no threats. It argues the only consideration of the court, therefore, should be there’s a clear likelihood he is a danger. The defense pointed to the budding civil lawsuit between the two parties, in which Bender has indicated he will invoke his fifth amendment right. Bender also provided an account at Velasquez’s second bail denial hearing in the criminal case. Given these potential contradictions, the defense stated that Bender’s account should no longer be in consideration. The filing also stated Velasquez is no longer a threat because he recognizes another action would be harmful to what’s most important: being with his family.

Additionally, the defense claims Judge Brown didn’t properly consider less restrictive alternatives to imprisonment. The defense also said Judge Brown never stated a specific reason as to why an alternative wouldn’t be allowed.

  • The Court Abused Its Discretion in Denying Bail.

The defense argues Judge Brown didn’t recognize a change in circumstance either time a motion to reconsider bail was brought forth. Velasquez’s health issues and the impending fifth amendment activation from Bender, the defense considered to be that. Additionally, the defense pointed to an argument in an earlier hearing from the District Attorney’s office, in which attorney Aaron French said no bail amount would be enough to exchange for human life, as Velasquez is wealthy as a professional athlete. The defense argued that was against the foundation of bail.

  • Even if Mr. Velasquez’s Pretrial Detention Was Initially Valid, His Continued Pretrial Detention Constitutes Impermissible Punishment in Violation of the Due Process Clauses of the California and U.S. Constitutions

Velasquez has been imprisoned since February. The defense argued, without being found guilty, that five months is unnecessary and “has degenerated into punishment.”

Defense claim differs from police report?

Throughout the petition, the defense reiterates how Velasquez has been cooperative throughout the legal process and has no prior criminal history.

Additionally, the defense shed light on the encounter with Goularte. According to the defense, an “altercation” occurred when Velasquez and his wife accidentally ran into Goularte when they thought he was still in jail on the lewd acts charge involving their son.

The defense furthers that EEG-proven traumatic brain and potential CTE caused Velasquez to act impulsively and that his impulsive decision-making can be worked on with medical professionals.

The defense’s claim of an accidental run-in differs from the police report, which stated that its “investigation showed that Velasquez followed Victim Patricia Goularte and Victim Bender from their residence in San Martin to Morgan Hill and then to San Jose where Velasquez began shooting at the Victim’s automobile.”

Velasquez is due back in court Aug. 5 for a motion hearing, with an Aug. 19 plea hearing also on the court calendar. Meanwhile, Goularte has pleaded not guilty to a felony charge of lewd acts with a child. He is set to have a preliminary trial hearing Sept. 20. The first hearing for a civil lawsuit filed by the Velasquez family against the Goulartes and Bender is set for Sept. 6, with summons served.

In the previously referenced civil case, the Velasquez family filed a lawsuit against the Goulartes and Bender after their 4-year-old son was allegedly molested by Harry Goularte possibly “100 times.”

If found guilty of attempted murder, Velasquez faces a minimum of 20 years and up to life in prison, according to the California penal code. He faces additional time if found guilty of other counts.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Parole denied for Manson follower for slayings in 1969

A California panel on Friday denied parole for a follower of cult leader Charles Manson convicted of slayings more than a half-century ago.Bruce Davis was previously recommended for parole seven times, but those findings were rejected by three consecutive governors. Parole commissioners told the 79-year-old Davis to try again in three years. "They said he lacks empathy," Michael Beckman, Davis’ attorney, said after the hearing before two parole commissioners.Davis has said he helped kill musician Gary Hinman and stuntman Donald “Shorty” Shea in 1969. He previously said he cut Shea with a knife and held a gun while Manson...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

California board OKs parole of ex-Mexican Mafia killer

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California parole officials have approved the release of a notorious former Mexican Mafia prison gang leader who has been cooperating with law enforcement for nearly 20 years. Two consecutive governors previously blocked parole for Rene “Boxer” Enriquez in part based on the argument that he is safer in prison than on the streets, where he may be targeted as a snitch by his old cronies. “They can’t deny him parole based on, ‘He might be in danger.’ That’s kind of his risk to take,” his attorney, Laura Sheppard, said Tuesday. Authorities have taken extraordinary steps to protect him over the years, once booking him into custody under a false name on a bogus charge of possessing a swordfish without a license.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Clara County, CA
Government
State
California State
County
Santa Clara County, CA
San Jose, CA
Sports
Santa Clara County, CA
Sports
City
San Jose, CA
San Jose, CA
Government
Local
California Government
Local
California Sports
New York Culture

Former Tesla Employee Rejected a $15 Million Court Payout and Got a New Trial

Tesla has been at the centre of a legal battle surrounding the issue of discrimination for a while now. In 2017, a former Tesla employee Owen Diaz filed a lawsuit citing race discrimination. In October 2020, the jury awarded Mr. Diaz $137 million: $6.9 million of compensatory damages and $130 million of punitive damages. However, the presiding judge decided the payout was excessive.
FREMONT, CA
abovethelaw.com

Supreme Court Officials SHOCKED To Learn That Supreme Court Rules Apply To The Supreme Court

It’s reached a terrifying level of cliché to note that the ethical rules governing the Supreme Court don’t actually apply to the Supreme Court. But that’s not half as scary as the realization that the institution that exists as an opaque aristocratic shadow government way outside of the original public meaning of the Constitution has zero belief that ANY of its rulings should apply to itself.
MARYLAND STATE
The Independent

'What am I in jail for?': Notorious inmate Charles Bronson releases voice note

One of Britain’s most notorious inmates, Charles Bronson, has released a voice note from his cell at Woodhill jail in which he pleads for his release.“What am I in jail for?”, Bronson asked in the message sent to Sky News.The 70-year-old prisoner said: “I’ve never murdered anyone, I’ve never raped anyone. People don’t believe me, they think I’m a serial killer”.He was convicted the first time in 1974 for armed robbery and was given a life sentence in 1999 after taking an art teacher hostage.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cain Velasquez
Person
Mark Geragos
Complex

Man on Death Row Asks Texas Governor for Delay of Execution So He Can Donate Kidney

A Texas man on death row for the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old woman is asking for a delay of his scheduled execution to facilitate his wish to donate a kidney. Per a recent report from the Associated Press, lawyers representing 39-year-old Ramiro Gonzales—whose trial in the 2001 killing of Bridget Townsend took place in 2006—sent a letter to Texas Governor Greg Abbott asking the Republican to okay a “30-day reprieve” so he could become a living donor. A similar request was also reported to have been sent to the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles.
TEXAS STATE
CBS News

R. Kelly suing prison after lawyers say he was placed on suicide watch as a form of punishment

Days after R. Kelly was sentenced to 30 years on federal sex trafficking charges, lawyers for the singer are suing the federal prison housing him, alleging that the facility is unlawfully keeping him on suicide watch as a form of punishment. The lawyers allege that there is no reason for Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center to put the 55-year-old Kelly on suicide watch, and that doing so is causing "real and lasting harm" to the singer.
BROOKLYN, NY
Washington Examiner

Transgender prisoner who impregnated two inmates moved to different facility

A transgender inmate has been transferred after impregnating two female inmates at the only women's prison in New Jersey . Demi Minor, a biological male who identifies as a trans woman, was sent to the Garden State Youth Correctional Facility, a state prison with a population of all men except for three transgender inmates between the ages of 18 and 30, and was transferred to a vulnerable housing unit, according to NBC.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Appellate Court#Ufc#Mma Junkie
AFP

Mexico court temporarily blocks drug lord's extradition

A Mexican court on Monday temporarily blocked the extradition of a drug lord wanted for the murder of a US undercover agent, dimming Washington's hopes of a quick handover. Rafael Caro Quintero, 69, is on the FBI's list of 10 most-wanted fugitives for the kidnap, torture and murder of Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) special agent Enrique "Kiki" Camarena in 1985.
WASHINGTON STATE
Daily Mail

Mexican cartel ordered by US judge to pay $4.6 billion to the families of nine women and children who were ambushed and massacred in 2019: Family accused them of carrying out attack in retribution for their public protests against the cartel

A Mexican drug cartel accused in the brutal slaughter of nine women and children from an offshoot Mormon community must pay $4.6 billion to the families, a federal judge from North Dakota ruled. The family members of the victims filed a lawsuit accusing the Juarez cartel of carrying out the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
News Break
Politics
Daily Mail

Florida pediatrician is axed from state board after pushing for under-5s to receive COVID vaccine and accusing officials of 'obstructing' access to the shot

A Florida pediatrician has been removed from a state health board for pushing for under-5s to receive COVID vaccines - and accusing her colleagues of 'obstructing' access to the shots. Dr. Lisa Gwynn, who works as a pediatrician in the University of Miami Health System, revealed she'd been ousted from...
FLORIDA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

131K+
Followers
176K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy