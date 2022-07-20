ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Christian Watson signs four-year rookie deal

 3 days ago

The Green Bay Packers have signed rookie WR Christian Watson to a four-year contract, according to ESPN's Field Yates. (Field Yates on Twitter) Watson is entering a WR core in flux after the Packers moved...

Aaron Rodgers
