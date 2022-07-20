Christian Watson signs four-year rookie deal

According to ESPN's Field Yates, WR Michael Thomas will begin training camp on the PUP list. (Field Yates on Twitter) Thomas has dealt with ankle injuries that date back to his 2020 season, only having played seven games in the last two years. Previous reports said that Thomas was moving in the right direction physically, but the New Orleans Saints deemed him physically unable to perform as training camp begins. By placing him on the PUP list, the Saints have the ability to lift Thomas off at any point, but if he remains on the PUP list by the start of the regular season, he will be required to miss a minimum of four weeks. In his last full season, Thomas had an NFL record 149 catches, led the league with 1,725 receiving yards and scored nine touchdowns, finishing as the WR1 in fantasy. Despite this, his injury issues have been tough to monitor, and his average draft pick of WR29 in PPR formats, according to FantasyPros, reflects that uncertainty expressed by fantasy managers.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO