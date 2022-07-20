ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tragic story of rapper Pop Smoke who died when he was just 20

By Darcy Rafter
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePop Smoke would have celebrated his 23rd birthday today, but his life was tragically cut short when he was murdered on February 19, 2020 at just 20 years old. The rapper was a popular US drill artist, with his second mixtape, Meet the Woo 2, debuting at number 7 on the...

Black Enterprise

Rapper Trina’s Niece Fatally Shot In Miami

Rapper Trina is joined with family mourning the loss of her niece, who was fatally shot in her hometown of Miami. Sources confirmed that Trina’s niece, who she affectionately referred to as “Baby Suga,” was killed Tuesday night, TMZ reports. Sources say the young woman was in the wrong place at the wrong time.
Popculture

Casey Anthony: Life Since Daughter Caylee's Death Revealed

Casey Anthony is a name that will always spark controversy and attention in the media, all due to the outcome of her infamous murder case. Anthony has held tight to the idea that the story in court is her story, but others involved in the trial expressed regret for conclusions in her trial. Anthony maintains innocence and seems intent to tell her story at some point, but only in her terms. Before the release of a documentary giving her point of view on the terrible case, shes reportedly making an appearance on reality TV this summer. Despite the years that have passed, Anthony still finds paths into headlines due to personal issues and disputed attempts to tell her story. The 36-year-old has spent time trying to line up new ventures, new loves and much more in the ten years since the death of her daughter, Caylee. But with recent events added to the story, she may have a very hard time for that.
TMZ.com

Family Says New Sesame Place Video Undermines Park's Explanation

The Black family whose children were snubbed by a Sesame Place character says new footage pokes holes in the theme park's initial explanation for the humiliating incident. Remember, in response to the initial viral video ... Sesame Place put out a statement saying its Rosita character "confirmed that the 'no' hand gesture seen several times in the video was not directed to any specific person, rather it was a response to multiple requests from someone in the crowd who asked Rosita to hold their child for a photo which is not permitted."
allthatsinteresting.com

Meet Rafael Pérez, The Crooked LAPD Officer Who Stole Pounds Of Cocaine And Inspired ‘Training Day’

In 1998, Rafael Pérez was arrested for stealing $800,000 worth of cocaine and later took a plea deal and exposed the LAPD's Rampart scandal. Rafael Pérez should have protected the public by lawfully dismantling gangs. Instead, he and dozens of other officers in the Los Angeles Police Department’s Rampart Division ran the streets by shaking down gang members for drugs and money and stealing and fabricating police evidence.
105.5 The Fan

Photo Surfaces of Nipsey Hussle’s Alleged Killer’s Swollen Face After Being Beaten

A photo of Nipsey Hussle's alleged killer sporting matching black eyes has surfaced on the internet. The murder trial for Eric Holder Jr., the man accused of murdering Nipsey Hussle back in 2019 has ended, with the jury now deliberating on the outcome. On Friday (July 1), a photo of Holder in court looking badly beaten surfaced. In the picture, both of Holder's eyes appear swollen as well as his jaw. He also looks to have bruises on his face. XXL has reached out to Eric Holder's attorney and confirmed the picture is accurate.
HollywoodLife

Diddy, 52, Appears Alongside Sons Quincy, 31, Justin, 28, & King, 24, In New Music Video

Diddy gave his fans what they’ve been longing for after dropping a new studio single last month, his first since 2006 when he released Press Play. The iconic rapper debuted the music video for his heartbreak anthem, “Gotta Move On” featuring Bryson Tiller, on Wednesday, July 20 and it was a star-studded — and family — affair! Not only did the 5-minute cinematic piece include Tiffany Haddish as a hilarious club bouncer, but Diddy’s sons Quincy, 31, & Justin, 28, and King, 24, were also featured in it. And Teyana Taylor was the director!
hotnewhiphop.com

Nicki Minaj Posts Family Pictures Following Her Husband's Sentencing

Nicki Minaj has never cared what people thought of her. Whether she's being scolded for her musical ability or her choice of clothing, the 39-year-old has managed to remain unbothered by what critics have to say-- even regarding the sensitive topic around her husband. It's no secret that Nicki's husband,...
TMZ.com

Drake and Chubbs Feeling Latto, Not Joe Budden in St. Tropez

Drake's offering some hilarious observations -- some of them subtle -- about his fellow hip hop artists while he's kicking back in St. Tropez. Drizzy was hanging at a pretty lively spot in the south of France when he playfully clowned a daytime rager for Crip walking to Latto’s “Big Energy” -- which seems like a win for female rap fans everywhere.
The Independent

Chris Brown accused of taking $1m payment despite cancelling Houston hurricane relief concert

Chris Brown is being accused of taking a $1m payment despite failing to show up at the Houston hurricane relief concert last year.According to multiple reports, a businesswoman is suing the 33-year-old rapper for cancelling his performance at the benefit concert on 19 March 2021.Owner and VP of DML Real Estate Investors and Construction LeJuan Bailey said her company booked Brown to appear in her “One Night Only Benefit Concert” at the Toyota Center.According to NBC, the organiser is accusing Brown of cancelling his performance even though she covered his performance fee, accommodation fee, and private plane requests, which...
HipHopDX.com

Big Sean & Jhené Aiko Pose For Pregnancy Photoshoot

Big Sean and a pregnant Jhené Aiko have shared a picture of themselves posing together to celebrate the incoming arrival of their first child together — see it below. The pair, who started dating around 2016, are overjoyed and fully embracing the pregnancy as they posed for the intimate photoshoot earlier this week. Aiko, who already has a teenage daughter, posted photos from the celestial nude shoot on her Instagram on Thursday (July 21).
CBS New York

14-year-old Justin Streeter killed in East Harlem shooting

NEW YORK -- Police are still looking for the gunman who shot two teenage boys in East Harlem on Tuesday afternoon.One of the victims, a 14-year-old boy, was killed.CBS2's Nick Caloway spoke to the boy's father on Wednesday."He was a child just going to the store with his best friend, and they took my son from me," Damon Streeter said.Through the tears, Damon Streeter said he couldn't help but sit across the street from the sidewalk where Justin Streeter was killed.He was processing unimaginable grief."I couldn't ... I couldn't leave to go home without my son," Damon Streeter said.Justin Streeter,...
Stereogum

Let’s Talk About The 2022 XXL Freshman Class

Rap is in a state of disorder right now. Everything is in a state of disorder right now, so rap music is not unique. But in a big-picture sense, the genre might be even more chaotic and centerless than it’s ever been. Young Thug and Gunna are in jail. Drake is making house music. Jack Harlow continues to rack up big hits even though everyone seems to agree that his new album is butt. Kendrick Lamar is active once again, but he seems further removed from the rap conversation than ever. A$AP Rocky is still getting booked to headline festivals even though music seems to be less a vocation and more of a spare-time pursuit for him. Kanye West just dropped out of Rolling Loud Miami a week ahead of time. Rolling Loud, in what appears to be a passive-aggressive retaliation move, replaced Kanye with his ex-friend Kid Cudi. Everything is just goofy right now.
1010WINS

Man plunges to death from Brooklyn NYCHA building

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A man plummeted to his death from a Brooklyn public housing building on Wednesday morning, police said. The unidentified man plunged from a building at Dumont and Rockaway avenues in Brownsville around 9:45 a.m. The man was found unconscious and unresponsive behind a New York...
