EAGLE LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) - We see high gas prices every time we go to the pump. But, for emergency medical services and ambulances, the price comes with a risk. “If I don’t have gas in my rig, I can’t go anywhere. So, gas has got to be number one,” said Sheila Denton, a first responder at the Granada Ambulance Service.

EAGLE LAKE, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO