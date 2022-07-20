ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Trump remembers ex-wife Ivana ahead of her funeral: ‘Beautiful inside and out’

By Judy Kurtz, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uAufN_0gmt5Jc900

( The Hill ) – Former President Trump is remembering his ex-wife Ivana Trump as he prepares to attend her funeral.

The model and businesswoman, and the mother of Trump’s three eldest children, died last week at 73 from blunt impact injuries in an accident in her New York City home, according to a medical examiner. She was reportedly found near a spiral staircase.

Cindy Adams, the New York Post’s famed gossip columnist and a longtime friend of both the ex-commander in chief and Ivana, reported Tuesday that she received a call from the 45th president.

“I’m just thinking how well you knew Ivana. You knew her very well. You knew her from the first. From the very beginning. From when I first met her,” Trump said, according to Adams.

“She was beautiful. She was special,” Trump said of his former spouse, who he was married to from 1977 until the early 1990’s, when the couple split and engaged in a highly contentious public divorce that played out in the New York tabloids.

“She was outstanding. Beautiful inside and out,” Trump said. “We began all of it, our lives together, with such a great relationship.“

Trump is planning to attend Ivana’s funeral on Wednesday at St. Vincent Ferrer Church in Manhattan, Adams said.

Remembering his ex-wife, who was born in what is now the Czech Republic, as “different,” Trump praised her, saying she “never gave up.”

“Beautiful, yes, but she was also a hard worker,” he said.

“No matter how rough things were or how badly they looked she never fell down. She went from communism to our lives together. She took nothing for granted.”

Despite their scandal-plagued divorce, the pair described their relationship in friendly terms in recent years. Ivana expressed support for her ex-husband’s political ambitions, saying in 2016, “I think he would be a great president.”

Telling Adams that the two of them should “just manage to get through this awful, painful experience,” 76-year-old Trump’s words then appeared to turn to politics, hinting at a possible 2024 White House run.

“And after this … just remember … just remember what I’m telling you … 78 is not old,” Trump said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WETM 18 News

Sayre business owner arrested for writing forged checks

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – A Sayre man has been arrested for allegedly writing multiple forged checks for hundreds of dollars to his own business, according to police. Andrew Vanderpool, 29, was arrested by Sayre Borough Police on July 12 in connection with the alleged fraud. According to the criminal complaint filed against Vanderpool, police received […]
SAYRE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
New York City, NY
Government
Daily Mail

Military vet who tried to stab New York Congressman Lee Zeldin 'was trying to grab his mic after he disrespected veterans': Relapsed alcoholic says he was 'checked out'

The New York man who attempted to stab US Rep. Lee Zeldin said he didn't know who the politician was and only approached him to try to take his microphone after he was told the gubernatorial candidate was 'disrespecting veterans.'. David Jakubonis, 43, an Army veteran, was arrested after allegedly...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WETM 18 News

Large amounts of cocaine, fentanyl and more seized from Millcreek home

Two people are reportedly facing a number of serious charges after a drug bust in Millcreek Township. Millcreek Police had been investigating complaints since early 2022 about drug activity at a residence on Springland Terrace. After months of surveillance, a search warrant was granted and executed on Tuesday. According to the Affidavit of Probable Cause, police […]
MILLCREEK TOWNSHIP, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivana Trump
Person
Cindy Adams
WETM 18 News

1 arrested following heavy police presence at Troy Motel

TROY, Pa. (WETM) — One woman has been arrested following a large police presence at the Troy Motel in Troy Friday afternoon. According to an affidavit provided by the district magistrate’s office, Lisa M. Winebarger, 55, was arrested on drug manufacture and delivery charges. Police had set up an operation where they purchased a controlled […]
TROY, PA
WETM 18 News

Man indicted for stealing railroad equipment

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County Court has released the indictment of a man alleged to have stolen railroad equipment back in May. According to the indictment, Stephen Campbell was indicted on the charge of grand larceny in the fourth degree. It’s alleged that on or about May...
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ex Wife#The New York Post#St Vincent Ferrer Church
WETM 18 News

Ithaca man arrested for fleeing police after fight

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – One man has been arrested for fleeing police after a fight in the City of Ithaca Wednesday morning, according to police. Devon Welch, 25, was arrested on July 20 after Ithaca Police responded to a report of two men fighting in the 200 block of West State Street. Police said that when officers arrived, one man was on the ground and Welch was allegedly kicking him in the head.
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

Two indicted for violent Elmira southside burglary

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Two people have been accused of a violent burglary earlier this spring, allegedly attacking multiple women and breaking one of the victim’s arms, according to court documents. Charles and Tiffani Murrell were indicted by the Chemung County Grand Jury on July 7 in connection to the case. The indictment alleged that […]
ELMIRA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gossip
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WETM 18 News

Ithaca Police looking for suspects after shots fired

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Ithaca Police Department is looking for information about shots fired in Ithaca earlier this week. According to a report from IPD, on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at approximately 10:17 p.m. Ithaca Police Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the parking lot of the Hotel Ithaca located at 222 South Cayuga Street.
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

Bicyclist taken to hospital after being struck by tow truck

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The intersection of Clemens Center Parkway and E. Water Street was blocked for a short period of time after an accident involving a tow truck and a cyclist. The accident took place around 6:30 p.m. on Friday when a cyclist was hit by a tow truck while crossing the intersection. The […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy