Grizzlies' David Roddy drops 46 points at Twin Cities Pro-Am

By Cody Taylor
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Memphis Grizzlies rookie David Roddy on Tuesday returned to his hometown and put on a show in the Twin Cities Pro-Am in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Roddy, who attended Breck School nearby in Golden Valley, dropped 46 points for EC Playaz in the annual summer event at Minnehaha Academy. He dropped in five 3-pointers and had a number of dunks in the contest, including one from a teammate off of the backboard.

The 23rd pick went up against mostly players with college experience, but native and No. 2 pick Chet Holmgren was among those in attendance. He attended Minnehaha Academy prior to playing collegiately at Gonzaga University.

The appearance for Roddy is fresh off of a strong run with the Grizzlies in the Las Vegas Summer League. He averaged 15 points, five rebounds and 1.6 assists in five games, and flashed moments that made him a first-round pick this year.

He is expected to compete once again this summer in the pro-am and will likely have another outing that mirrored Tuesday’s effort in that upcoming contest.

This post originally appeared on Rookie Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

Inside The Warriors

Shaq Fires Back at Steph Curry's Hot Take

In a recent interview with Complex, Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry was asked about a hypothetical series between the 2017 Golden State Warriors and the early 2000's Los Angeles Lakers. On what such a series would look like, Steph said, "At the end of the day, if you could...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBA
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
Sports
Facebook
Lakers Daily

Shaq on Steph saying 2017 Warriors would beat 2001 Lakers: ‘If they don’t double me, I’m going for 60 without the free throws’

Over the last two decades of NBA basketball, two of the most impressive teams to take the floor have been the Golden State Warriors in 2017 and Los Angeles Lakers in 2001. The Warriors were led by the likes of Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, and the Lakers were, of course, led by Shaquille O’Neal and the late, great Kobe Bryant.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FastBreak on FanNation

BREAKING: Golden State Warriors Sign New Player

On Friday night, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that the Golden State Warriors have agreed to a deal with Trevion Williams. Charania: "Undrafted Purdue center Trevion Williams has agreed to a deal with the Golden State Warriors, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Exhibit 10 contract to compete for a roster spot for Williams, who averaged 7.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 14.2 minutes for Boston in summer league."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC basketball offers 2024 five-star point guard

The UNC basketball program has extended an offer out to five-star point guard Elliot Cadeau, making him the latest prospect to receive an offer in the 2024 class from the Tar Heels. Andrew Slater of Pro Insight tweeted out the news on Friday afternoon with Cadeau confirming it with a Retweet shortly after. The Branson, Missouri native is a five-star point guard that is ranked No. 7 overall, No. 1 point guard and the No. 1 player in the state of Missouri per the 247Sports recruiting rankings. With UNC’s offer, Cadeau now has 13 offers in his recruitment as programs like Texas...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

