Grizzlies' David Roddy drops 46 points at Twin Cities Pro-Am

Memphis Grizzlies rookie David Roddy on Tuesday returned to his hometown and put on a show in the Twin Cities Pro-Am in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Roddy, who attended Breck School nearby in Golden Valley, dropped 46 points for EC Playaz in the annual summer event at Minnehaha Academy. He dropped in five 3-pointers and had a number of dunks in the contest, including one from a teammate off of the backboard.

The 23rd pick went up against mostly players with college experience, but native and No. 2 pick Chet Holmgren was among those in attendance. He attended Minnehaha Academy prior to playing collegiately at Gonzaga University.

The appearance for Roddy is fresh off of a strong run with the Grizzlies in the Las Vegas Summer League. He averaged 15 points, five rebounds and 1.6 assists in five games, and flashed moments that made him a first-round pick this year.

He is expected to compete once again this summer in the pro-am and will likely have another outing that mirrored Tuesday’s effort in that upcoming contest.

