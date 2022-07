A Green Ridge man charged with multiple felonies following the execution of several search warrants more than two years ago is due in court. A Sedalia Police report says officers conducted a traffic stop of a suspect related to an ongoing drug investigation, and Samuel David Woolery II was arrested on April 16, 2020. Authorities from multiple law-enforcement agencies served five search warrants at residences in Sedalia and Green Ridge, two storage units in Sedalia and the suspect’s vehicle nearly simultaneously and say they located numerous drug-related items and a weapon.

