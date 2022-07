The suspect in the Boulder King Soopers grocery store shooting that killed 10 people last year is still not mentally competent to stand trial, authorities said Thursday. Ahmad Alissa, 23, is accused of killing 10 people at the grocery store on March 22, 2021. He faces more than 100 charges, including 10 counts of first-degree murder, but the criminal case against him has been stalled for months as he has been repeatedly found mentally unable to comprehend the proceedings.

