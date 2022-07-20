KSU men's basketball get 4-star 2023 point guard

Illinois four-star point guard Dai Dai Ames became Kansas State’s first commit of the 2023 class on Wednesday. Courtesy photo

Kansas State men’s basketball coach Jerome Tang and his staff made their first splash in the recruiting scene Wednesday afternoon when four-star 2023 point guard Darrian (Dai Dai) Ames announced his pledge.

Ames ranks as the 69th best prospect in the country in the class of 2023 according 247Sports. He is the No. 1 player in Illinois and the 10th best point guard in the country. He is the sixth on the all-time commitment list dating back to 1998.