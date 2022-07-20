ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

KSU men's basketball get 4-star 2023 point guard

By Tim Everson teverson@themercury.com
The Manhattan Mercury
The Manhattan Mercury
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O0v3s_0gmsFxjf00
Illinois four-star point guard Dai Dai Ames became Kansas State’s first commit of the 2023 class on Wednesday. Courtesy photo

Kansas State men’s basketball coach Jerome Tang and his staff made their first splash in the recruiting scene Wednesday afternoon when four-star 2023 point guard Darrian (Dai Dai) Ames announced his pledge.

Ames ranks as the 69th best prospect in the country in the class of 2023 according 247Sports. He is the No. 1 player in Illinois and the 10th best point guard in the country. He is the sixth on the all-time commitment list dating back to 1998.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manhattan, KS
College Sports
Manhattan, KS
College Basketball
Manhattan, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Manhattan, KS
Local
Kansas College Sports
City
Ames, KS
State
Illinois State
Local
Kansas Basketball
Local
Kansas College Basketball
Manhattan, KS
Basketball
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Point Guard#Ksu#Kansas State
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Manhattan Mercury

The Manhattan Mercury

Manhattan, KS
928
Followers
136
Post
133K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Manhattan Mercury

Comments / 0

Community Policy