Desert Hot Springs, CA

Congress could fund new bridges along Indian Canyon Drive, east valley water upgrades and more

By Ani Gasparyan, Palm Springs Desert Sun
 5 days ago
Two new bridges to prevent road closures from flooding and blowing sand on Indian Canyon Drive, improved water infrastructure in the eastern Coachella Valley and more could be coming to the desert if Congress signs off.

Rep. Raul Ruiz is asking for almost $21 million for the 36th Congressional District, which includes the Coachella Valley. Congress will consider the fiscal 2023 appropriations bills in the next few months, according to an announcement Ruiz's office sent out last week.

Ruiz said he aims to strengthen infrastructure and boost the local economy with more than a dozen funding requests.

“This nearly $21 million investment for our communities in this year’s funding packages will bring incredible value to our region,” he said in a statement. “From strengthening clean water access in Hemet and the east valley to building new bridges in Desert Hot Springs to creating local workforce training and job opportunities, each of the projects I advocated for will make a positive difference in the lives of the families I serve.”

Of the funding, $2.5 million would be used to construct two bridges over low water crossings on Indian Canyon Drive in Desert Hot Springs. The bridges would help prevent road closures due to flooding and blowing sand, which is a common issue on major streets in the Coachella Valley during major weather events.

Desert Hot Springs Mayor Scott Matas said he's "excited" by Ruiz's request and that the city has been pushing for the federal government to help fund the low water crossings for years. Through the Coachella Valley Association of Governments, local cities are also aiming to study the issue further.

“We’re looking at innovative ways to do this — not just build a bridge, but how do we raise those roads in a way that we can do maybe two or three areas of concern rather than just one?"

Water, road upgrades in east valley

Thirty miles to the east, the Coachella Valley Water District would receive $3.5 million for the installation of water mains on several neighboring roads in Thermal: Airport Boulevard, Fillmore Street, Avenue 55 and Desert Cactus Drive.

This would combine nine small water systems, which are using private wells with unreliable water supply, into the district’s potable water system and serve around 675 residents.

CVWD Board Vice President Cástulo Estrada said those upgrades would fit the district's master plan for bringing water infrastructure to east valley. Estrada said that would benefit historically underserved communities, who lack consistent access to quality water — and sometimes to any water at all.

Indio would receive $1.5 million to reconstruct and widen the Interstate 10 and Monroe Street interchange.

This project involves replacing the Monroe Street overcrossing and Coachella Valley Stormwater Channel on the Whitewater River in order to allow for more lanes and connections to the Coachella Valley Link, Ruiz’s announcement said.

Indio Mayor Waymond Fermon said the city is grateful to Ruiz for continuing to push for the funding.

“The I-10/Monroe Street interchange represents an important step in our city’s commitment to improving traffic flow, accommodating anticipated growth and building for the future," Fermon said in a statement.

Other projects

DAP Health in Palm Springs would receive $2 million for its campus expansion project. The nonprofit's CEO, David Brinkman, said the growth would enable it to provide more low-income and uninsured people with primary care, behavioral health and dentistry.

Other projects that would be funded include a new fire station on the Morongo Indian Reservation, a water main replacement in Hemet and new equipment for San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital in Banning.

Ani Gasparyan covers the western Coachella Valley cities of Desert Hot Springs and Cathedral City. Reach her at ani.gasparyan@desertsun.com.

