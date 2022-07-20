ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brad Pitt hits red carpet in Germany wearing skirt, linen jacket, combat boots

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
BERLIN — This was no wardrobe malfunction. Brad Pitt made a fashion statement while walking the red carpet touting his new film.

Pitt, 58, was in Berlin on Tuesday for the film preview of “Bullet Train.” He decided to beat the heat in Germany, where temperature rose into the mid-90s, by wearing a brown skirt, matching jacket, a salmon button-up shirt and combat boots, People reported.

As for his accessories, the “Flight Club” star wore tortoise-framed sunglasses, a long gold necklace, an even longer silver chain and several rings, “Today” reported.

Pitt has always claimed he was not a fashion trendsetter, telling Esquire last year that, “If I have a style, it’s no style.”

“I like simplicity. I like the details in the stitching, the way it feels,” Pitt told the magazine. “If anything, that’s the only divining rod I have.”

It is not the first time Pitt has rocked a skirt in public. In 1999, while promoting “Fight Club” -- a film that investigates traditional masculinity -- Pitt wore five mini dresses in photographs accompanying a Rolling Stone interview, CNN reported.

According to British Vogue, Pitt, who was promoting his 2004 film “Troy,” stated that men would add skirts to their wardrobe.

When a reporter for The Associated Press asked Pitt on Tuesday why he chose his wardrobe for the “Bullet Train” premiere, he replied, “The breeze. The breeze,” according to E! Online.

Through the years Actor Brad Pitt from "A River Runs Through It" September 15, 1991. (Photo by Liaison) (Getty Images/Getty Images)

