The 9-3 curse phenomenon is a unique superstition in competitive VALORANT, but so far, it hasn’t yet occurred through the lower bracket final of VCT Masters Copenhagen. There have been a couple of exceptionally close calls, though, and Latin American Stage Two champions Leviatán have been involved in both instances. First, against DRX, Leviatán nearly came back from a 3-9 deficit thanks to a terrific attack side on Haven. But DRX closed out map three of that series in the final round of regulation, thanks to crucial holds on A Long and Garage from both Rb and BuZz. Leviatán were nearly victims of the curse in their next match against XSET, again on Haven in map three, but Leviatán escaped with a win in the third OT period.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 HOURS AGO