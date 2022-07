Freeport, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Stearns County Sheriff's Office responded yesterday to an unusual call involving an animal bite. A news release issued by the Sheriff's Office says deputies were sent to the Hemker Park and Zoo near the town of Freeport around 2:45 PM and discovered the man had been bitten on the head by a camel. The victim was identified as 32-year-old Roger blinker of Albany. He was airlifted to the St. Cloud hospital.

FREEPORT, MN ・ 9 DAYS AGO