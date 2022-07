All Gwinnett County Public Schools’ (GCPS) students will begin the new school year on Wednesday, August 3, with a staggered start for in-person learning. Kindergartners, 1st, 6th, and 9th graders, as well as students with special needs who are served in a small-group will start in-person learning on August 3. All other students will participate in digital learning at home. On August 4, in-person learning begins for all other grades.

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA ・ 4 DAYS AGO