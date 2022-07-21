Wait ... isn’t that Charlotte? Collage mixup merits a quick fix in Raleigh.

The Charlotte skyline is seen in the artwork on the side of solar waste station on Hillsborough Street by Bagwell Avenue in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, July 19, 2022. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

Along Hillsborough Street, a city trash bin showed off a collage of Raleigh-related scenery: sunflowers, the Bell Tower, even Sir Walter Raleigh.

But one design slip up caught the eye this week of a passing jogger-photographer: Across the bottom of the picture stretched the Charlotte skyline.

Oops.

“I think I know someone who has thousands of photographs of the Raleigh skyline,” quipped Matt Robinson, the photographer in question, who is known for his downtown Raleigh skyline photos, on Twitter.

City Councilman Jonathan Melton responded with a face-palm emoji.

Megan Hinkle, policy analyst for the city, also jumped in quickly, explaining the errant graphic was likely provided by a vendor and installed with haste, given the high demand for the BigBelly waste stations.

“There are worse cities we could be mixed up with,” she tweeted.

But Robinson’s observation still brought an avalanche of snarky tweets:

“Would be nice to have that skyline, but come on ...”

And: “Hoping it’s an inside joke by the artist regarding how much of a corporate soulless wasteland Raleigh is becoming.”

And: “Cary is going to annex Raleigh long before Charlotte ever gets here.”