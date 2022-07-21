ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Wait ... isn’t that Charlotte? Collage mixup merits a quick fix in Raleigh.

By Josh Shaffer
The News & Observer
The News & Observer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vwydq_0gmrpsxx00
The Charlotte skyline is seen in the artwork on the side of solar waste station on Hillsborough Street by Bagwell Avenue in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, July 19, 2022. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

Along Hillsborough Street, a city trash bin showed off a collage of Raleigh-related scenery: sunflowers, the Bell Tower, even Sir Walter Raleigh.

But one design slip up caught the eye this week of a passing jogger-photographer: Across the bottom of the picture stretched the Charlotte skyline.

Oops.

“I think I know someone who has thousands of photographs of the Raleigh skyline,” quipped Matt Robinson, the photographer in question, who is known for his downtown Raleigh skyline photos, on Twitter.

City Councilman Jonathan Melton responded with a face-palm emoji.

Megan Hinkle, policy analyst for the city, also jumped in quickly, explaining the errant graphic was likely provided by a vendor and installed with haste, given the high demand for the BigBelly waste stations.

“There are worse cities we could be mixed up with,” she tweeted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c21np_0gmrpsxx00
The Charlotte skyline is seen in the artwork on the side of solar waste station on Hillsborough Street by Bagwell Avenue in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, July 19, 2022. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

But Robinson’s observation still brought an avalanche of snarky tweets:

“Would be nice to have that skyline, but come on ...”

And: “Hoping it’s an inside joke by the artist regarding how much of a corporate soulless wasteland Raleigh is becoming.”

And: “Cary is going to annex Raleigh long before Charlotte ever gets here.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
secretcharlotte.co

7 Iconic Burgers Around Charlotte That You Have To Try

Looking for American’s favorite dish? Look no further than the burger, a delicacy of meat, cheese, and veggies in between two buns. Whether you like them done the classic, old-schooled diner way or in an innovative way made with Black Angus, Wagyu, or Black Beans, you’ll devour these 7 iconic burgers in Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Polls open for dozens of local elections in N.C.

Voters in a dozen counties across North Carolina will head to the polls Tuesday to pick new city and town leaders, and cast ballots in a handful of runoff elections. Polls opened at 6:30 a.m. and will close at 7:30 p.m. in counties with elections. The biggest races this week...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE

A look at the state of the bar & restaurant business in North Carolina

Cities across North Carolina are considering or have created social districts. These are designated areas that allow people to drink openly outside. While Kannapolis, Salisbury and Raleigh are among those moving forward, Charlotte has put plans on hold. Meanwhile, the state is loosening alcohol restrictions at private bars. Governor Roy...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raleigh, NC
Government
Charlotte, NC
Government
City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Entertainment
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Entertainment
City
Cary, NC
Axios Charlotte

Charlotte is stopping short of eliminating parking minimums

Charlotte leaders have a vision of transit-oriented neighborhoods with barely any paved parking spaces in sight. People would opt for buses, light rail or walking shoes over grabbing their car keys. But there’s a problem. The city’s bus system is unreliable. In areas like South End and NoDa, cars of...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Know what to do? Four ways to respond to a home invasion

City Manager announces review of CATS “organizational structure” & “leadership team”. Just three days after a WBTV Investigation revealed a private contractor was running Charlotte’s bus system, Charlotte City Manager Marcus Jones released a memo to councilmembers. Police in Salisbury investigating series of weekend shootings. Updated:...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Officials Say Chemical’s Release In Charlotte Deemed Unlawful

Officials say an environmental cleanup company violated Mecklenburg County’s “objectionable odor rule” when it accidentally released a chemical that caused the smell of rotten eggs to take over Charlotte. Mecklenburg County Air Quality’s (MCAQ) investigation of the odor event on July 14th is still ongoing. MCAQ...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walter Raleigh
cbs17

Raleigh’s historic Rialto Theatre could be in its final days

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Bill Peebles has operated Raleigh’s historic Rialto Theatre for more than three decades. In a statement, Peebles said he has begun the search for a person or group that will take over the theatre in the future. “It is time to retire. I am...
RALEIGH, NC
Charlotte Stories

Piada Italian Street Food Opening Their First Carolina Location in Charlotte

Grand opening day events include a ribbon cutting celebration at 10:30 a.m. and free Piada for a year to the first 25 guests. Opening day visitors can enjoy free samples and giveaways throughout the day. To signify their commitment to the local community, 100% of grand opening day sales will benefit HeartMath Tutoring, an intervention program that recruits and trains volunteers to be elementary math tutors, delivering a proven curriculum in one-on-one sessions during the school day.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Collage#The Bell Tower#Bigbelly
fox46.com

Transformation planned for downtown Matthews eyesores

MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Abandoned and empty. Matthews is known for its growing downtown and small-town feel. There’s been a transformation happening there over the last few years. But there’s now an eyesore, right in the middle of everything. It’s been there for months, with many people wondering- what’s going on?
MATTHEWS, NC
cbs17

1 slashed across face while on GoTriangle bus in Raleigh, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A passenger on a GoTriangle bus was slashed by another passenger while the bus was running a route Monday evening, police said. The incident was reported just before 6:40 p.m. along the 200 block of South Wilmington Street, according to Raleigh police. A man on...
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
WSOC Charlotte

‘Major’ drug operation in Rock Hill shows local fentanyl problem

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Federal investigators said they have uncovered a major drug operation with drugs such as fentanyl flying into Rock Hill and Charlotte. Investigators told Channel 9 that Archie Arsenio Caldwell of Rock Hill has been sentenced to 25 years in federal prison. He was a part of the operation with other suspects, according to investigators. Detectives say those in the operation ordered fentanyl from California used it to make fentanyl-laced pills. The pills were sold in Rock Hill, Greenville, Myrtle Beach, Charlotte and in Atlanta.
ROCK HILL, SC
cbs17

Plan to replace Raleigh house with 17 townhomes draws criticism

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – More than a dozen townhomes could replace a nearly 100-year-old house in Raleigh. Built in 1925, the home on Williamson Drive could soon be leveled to make way for a new development. The development would have 17 three-bedroom townhomes complete with garages and an alleyway.
RALEIGH, NC
The News & Observer

The News & Observer

Raleigh, NC
8K+
Followers
498
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The News & Observer is widely regarded as one of the nation's best regional newspapers and places a strong emphasis on investigative reporting and watchdog journalism. In 1996, the paper was awarded the Pulitzer Prize Gold Medal for Public Service for its work showing how commercial hog farms were affecting the environment and economy in Eastern North Carolina. A company with deep roots in the Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill area, also known as the Triangle, the team that produces The News & Observer also staffs The Durham Herald-Sun and The N.C. Insider — a daily state government email newsletter product. The company launched nando.net, one of the nation’s first internet service providers, in 1994, and today is home to newsobserver.com.

 https://www.newsobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy