Secret Service deleted Jan. 6 text messages after House requested them

The Secret Service erased text messages which could help verify, or rebut, some of the most stunning testimony about former President Donald Trump’s actions during the insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021.

Secret Service officials say the wiped messages were part of a pre-scheduled “reset” of their phones. But House lawmakers have cast doubt on that explanation for the missing messages, which cover critical moments leading up to and through the January 6th insurrection.

"I smell a rat," Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., told a reporter Wednesday.

Members of the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol, and others, have been pushing the Secret Service to turn over texts and other records as part of their investigations into the attack.

Last week, news reports revealed that the Secret Service had deleted the requested messages, according to the government watchdog which oversees the Department of Homeland Security.

Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi called the reports, "categorically false" at the time. The agency was engaged in a pre-scheduled "reset" of devices before receiving the request from the DHS inspector general to protect records, according to a Secret Service statement.

However, the text messages were requested before they were deleted. "Congress informed the Secret Service it needed to preserve and produce documents related to January 6 on January 16, 2021, and again on January 25, 2021, for four different committees who were investigating what happened, according to the source," CNN reported Wednesday. "The Secret Service migration did not start until the January 27, 2021 [sic]."

Immediately following the reports, the January 6th committee subpoenaed the Secret Service for the texts. Earlier this week, the agency turned over one text message to the committee, according to a committee aide. The aide said lawmakers are still looking at ways to find the messages.

"We have concerns about a system migration that we have been told resulted in the erasure of Secret Service cell phone data," the House January 6th committee said in a statement released Wednesday.

A House January 6th committee staffer said Wednesday in a briefing with reporters that “members are still determining exactly how to get the information we’re seeking.”

The Secret Service got pulled into an offshoot of the sweeping January 6th committee hearings late last month after former Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson relayed a story from sometimes agent and top Trump adviser, Tony Ornato, that on January 6th Trump lunged at his Secret Service detail and attempted to force his detail to drive him to the Capitol to join the rioters.

Secret Service officials, speaking anonymously, denied that account. But Ornato and another agent, Bobby Engel, have not yet spoken publicly about the incident. But a Washington, D.C. police officer who was a part of Trump's motorcade that day, confirmed Hutchinson's testimony in an interview with House investigators recently, according to a CNN report.

The stunning testimony of Trump thrusting at his own protection caught the most attention, but House investigators have uncovered multiple other events which there are still questions about.

In one particularly chilling scene recounted by former Vice President Mike Pence’s former counsel, Greg Jacob, agents wanted to drive Pence from the secure location beneath the Capitol to Joint Base Andrews.

The seemingly innocuous request, however, may have been enough for Trump to claim the election result was never certified and therefore the transfer of power to Joe Biden not complete – based on Trump lawyer John Eastman’s legal reasoning.

"I know you, I trust you, but you're not the one behind the wheel," Pence told one of his agents with him at the time, according to Jacob.

Pence and his team have not explained exactly what he meant by that statement. But Washington Post reporters Carol Leonnig and Phil Rucker reported in their book, "I Alone Can Fix It" that Pence was wary of unchecked support for Trump among the rank and file of the Secret Service.

And Pence’s former national security adviser, Keith Kellogg, testified that he had to tell Ornato on January 6th not to direct that Pence be driven away from the Capitol.

