Man charged with having fentanyl pills pleads not guilty

A mystery is buried beneath the streets of Butte, Montana, and the spirits tethered to the historic mining town’s past are rising to the surface with clues. The discovery of copper in the 1880s turned Butte’s Copper Barons into some of the wealthiest men in America. But the hills that glittered in the sun could also cast sinister shadows of greed and vice at night. This led some to brand the mountain town “The Devil’s Perch.” With the town now intent on rebuilding its image, it seems every renovation project is digging up a paranormal nightmare with residents and businesses reporting terrifying ghostly encounters. In an unlikely partnership, Mayor J.P. Gallagher and Sheriff Ed Lester have called in an elite team of paranormal investigators to help. When investigator Dave Schrader, tech expert K.D. Stafford and psychic medium Cindy Kaza arrive in Butte, they find paranormal activity that startles even them. The all-new Travel Channel series, “Ghosts of Devil’s Perch,” premieres on Sunday, August 21 at 9 p.m. ET/PT with the same-day release on discovery+.

BUTTE, MT ・ 4 DAYS AGO