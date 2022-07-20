ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butte, MT

Man charged with having fentanyl pills pleads not guilty

By MIKE SMITH mike.smith@mtstandard.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 34-year-old Butte man accused of having a large bag of suspected fentanyl pills and trying to shove some in his mouth as police pursued him pleaded not guilty to felony drug charges and other offenses Wednesday. Darin Penner Watt faces up to 20 years in prison...

NBCMontana

2 men arrested after manhunt in SW Montana

MISSOULA, Mont. — Stephen Goodman and Antonio Baca Ramirez Jr. are in custody after fleeing the scene of an accident and eluding law enforcement, causing a seven hour manhunt through three Montana counties. The following was sent out by Beaverhead County Sheriff's Office:. On 07/21/22 around 8:19 AM, Beaverhead...
MISSOULA, MT
Helena police looking for missing 16-year-old

HELENA, Mont. - Helena police are asking for help in locating a missing 16-year-old. Gage Breneman is around five feet, eight inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. It is unknown what he was last wearing. The Helena Police Department said he is not missing under suspicious circumstances. If you have...
HELENA, MT
Butte, MT
Montana Crime & Safety
Butte, MT
City of Helena to close some streets for maintenance

HELENA, Mont. - The City of Helena is closing some roads for summer street maintenance beginning Monday, July 25 through Thursday, July 28. The City of Helena will be closing down the following roads on the following days:. Monday-Tuesday (July 25-26) Intersection of North Oakes Street and Poplar Street. Tuesday...
Helena Good Samaritan in need of workers, volunteers

HELENA — One organization in Helena is in need of a helping hand, Good Samaritan Ministries needs to fill at least 6 employee openings to get the donation dock running on regular hours, because right now the donations are only flowing three days a week. “The thrift stores are...
HELENA, MT
Butte celebrates Danny Wong Day

BUTTE, MT- The Pekin Noodle Parlor in Butte is known to be the oldest Chinese food restaurant in the country. Wednesday was a day devoted to one of the caretakers of its legacy, Danny Wong. The Pekin Noodle Parlor was established in 1911 and is a crown jewel in Butte...
BUTTE, MT
Watch Now: Butte-Silver Bow Zoning Board rejects appeal by Ramsey citizens opposed to Love's truck stop

A county board ruled Thursday night that a planned Love’s truck stop off of I-90 next to Ramsay is allowed under Butte-Silver Bow zoning laws, dealing another serious blow to residents who have spent years fighting the project. The Butte-Silver Bow Zoning Board voted 5-0 to back an April 29 decision by county planning staff to issue final building permits for a sprawling truck-stop complex 7 miles west of Butte and a stone’s throw from Ramsay.
BUTTE, MT
Containment on Moors Mountain Fire in the Gates of the Mountains grows to 25%

Containment on the Moors Mountain Fire has grown to 25% as of Friday morning. An update from the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest says crews will continue constructing and strengthening handlines along the fire's perimeter and mopping up to eliminate any remaining heat along the fire's edge. Multiple hot stops...
HELENA, MT
Montana Pride event Drag Story Hour garners social media backlash

HELENA — The Montana Human Rights Network says it is monitoring alleged threats made against a Montana Pride Event set for Saturday, July 24 in downtown Helena. Drag Story Hour, where drag performers from the Great Falls Troop Mister Sisters read children's books about acceptance, has received social media backlash on Facebook and on Gab. The event has garnered online outrage from some critics, with one reportedly threatening to "shut this demonic preying on children down," and saying "people need to show up to shut this pedophile garbage down. I'll be there."
HELENA, MT
‘We are here, we will continue to be here:’ Drag Queen Story Hour in Helena moving forward

Montana Pride is gearing up for a weekend filled with LGBTQ+ events including a Drag Queen Story Hour at the Montana Book Co. in Helena despite an online threat that’s under investigation. The threat was made on the social media platform Gab by one individual who identified themselves as an Oath Keeper, a far-right anti-government […] The post ‘We are here, we will continue to be here:’ Drag Queen Story Hour in Helena moving forward appeared first on Daily Montanan.
HELENA, MT
Is Butte developing a Bozeman migration problem?

I had a very interesting conversation yesterday with a friend I hadn't seen in months. We hadn't seen each other because she and her husband moved from Bozeman to Butte. "The prices here (Bozeman) are just too much. We were never going to get a place to live that made sense. So we packed our s*** and got out of here, over the hill." Ok, then.
BOZEMAN, MT
An Elite Team of Paranormal Investigators Race to Help a Petrified Western Town in the New Series Ghosts of Devil's Perch

A mystery is buried beneath the streets of Butte, Montana, and the spirits tethered to the historic mining town’s past are rising to the surface with clues. The discovery of copper in the 1880s turned Butte’s Copper Barons into some of the wealthiest men in America. But the hills that glittered in the sun could also cast sinister shadows of greed and vice at night. This led some to brand the mountain town “The Devil’s Perch.” With the town now intent on rebuilding its image, it seems every renovation project is digging up a paranormal nightmare with residents and businesses reporting terrifying ghostly encounters. In an unlikely partnership, Mayor J.P. Gallagher and Sheriff Ed Lester have called in an elite team of paranormal investigators to help. When investigator Dave Schrader, tech expert K.D. Stafford and psychic medium Cindy Kaza arrive in Butte, they find paranormal activity that startles even them. The all-new Travel Channel series, “Ghosts of Devil’s Perch,” premieres on Sunday, August 21 at 9 p.m. ET/PT with the same-day release on discovery+.
BUTTE, MT
Red Flag Warning issued for Deerlodge, Western Beaverhead National Forest by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-22 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-22 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Deerlodge, Western Beaverhead National Forest; Eastern Beaverhead National Forest RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT FRIDAY The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected area: Fire Zone 110 (Deerlodge/West Beaverhead). Fire Zone 111 (East Beaverhead). * Impacts: The combination of gusty winds and low humidity may result in critical fire weather conditions Friday afternoon and evening. * Winds: Southwest to west winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts of 25 to 40 mph. * Minimum humidities: 8 to 13 percent.
BEAVERHEAD COUNTY, MT
Montana Fishing Trips Guide 2022(The 7 Best)

Fishing in Montana is as near to nirvana as it gets for fishermen. Apart from being breathtakingly gorgeous, the landscapes are also very underdeveloped; the fourth-largest state in the country only has 800,000. Runoff from the majestic Rocky Mountains, a perfect habitat for trout and salmon, supplies the pristine rivers and streams. Because of this, Montana is home to several fishing resorts and lodges, many of which have fly fishing specialists on staff who have a thorough understanding of the local geography. A select handful provide even more, including fine dining, luxurious yet sometimes surprising lodgings, and a variety of outdoor activities. If you are looking for Montana fishing trips, here are the best options available to consider as of now.
MONTANA STATE
Top-rated colleges in Montana

Have you ever wondered which colleges in Montana are the best to enroll in? Niche lists the six best four-year colleges for 2022 in Montana. Coming in at number one is Montana State University, located in Bozeman. The school has an 81% acceptance rate and a 60% rate of students graduating. The most popular majors students are interested in include nursing, marketing, and consumer sciences.
MONTANA STATE
Discussions continue about how to spend Helena's COVID funds

The city of Helena is slowly beginning to plan for the allocation of federal dollars aimed at local COVID-19 recovery efforts. During a Helena City Commission administration meeting last week, the governing body was briefed on the status of its nearly $8.5 million distribution from the U.S. Treasury in the form of American Rescue Plan Act dollars.

