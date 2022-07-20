ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘A Quiet Place’ Spinoff Gets Title & New Release Date; Ryan Reynolds-John Krasinski Pic Also Slated

By Erik Pedersen
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25XjId_0gmrUxLF00
Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds in 2018's original 'A Quiet Place' Everett Collection

The A Quiet Place spinoff being directed by Michael Sarnoski now has a title and firm release date. Paramount Pictures has set A Quiet Place: Day One to hit theaters March 8, 2024.

No cast has been announced yet for the pic, which is based on an original idea by John Krasinski. The Platinum Dunes/Sunday Night Production pic from producers Michael Bay, Andrew Form, Brad Fuller and Krasinski had been pegged to roll out on September 22, 2023.

In its new slot, A Quiet Place: Day One will face off against the limited bow of Disney’s The Magician’s Elephant and the wide release of an unspecified Universal Pictures film.

The news comes as Paramount also had set theatrical bows for three other films: The previously untitled pic starring Ryan Reynolds and Krasinski now is known as If and will arrive May 24, 2024. Also newly re-dated is The Tiger’s Apprentice, starring Henry Golding and Lucy Liu, which moves from December 20, 2023, to January 19, 2024

Elsewhere, Titanic 25 Year Anniversary navigates from this October 21 to February 10, and the Hindi-language dramedy Laal Singh Chaddha will get a moderate rollout starting August 11.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Liz Cheney Ends January 6th Committee Hearing With A Warning: “We Cannot Abandon The Truth And Remain A Free Nation”

UPDATED: In her closing remarks Thursday, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) said that “Donald Trump made a purposeful choice to violate his oath of office.”. The committee went all in on the use of often harrowing — and at times humorous — video and audio clips, some of which quickly went viral and will likely be replayed in the next news cycle. They all were directed at the hearing’s main narrative: Well aware of that was happening, Donald Trump did not fail to act during the 187 minutes between leaving the Ellipse and telling the mob to go home. He chose not to act,” said Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) at the start of the hearing.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lucy Liu
Person
Ryan Reynolds
Person
John Krasinski
Person
Michael Bay
Person
Andrew Form
Person
Henry Golding
Variety

Dwayne Johnson Storms Comic-Con With New ‘Black Adam’ Trailer

Click here to read the full article. Dwayne Johnson brought Black Adam’s might to Comic-Con. Johnson made a grand entrance to San Diego Comic-Con’s Hall H, rising from the stage floor in his full Black Adam costume. As he emerged, lightning bolts appeared on the screen behind him and smoke billowed out on the floor. Audience members had been given lightning bolt lanyards before the panel, and every single one lit up brightly in the darkened hall for a grand display. The movie star also unveiled the newest trailer for his upcoming superhero adventure as part of the Warner Bros. presentation.   Black Adam...
MOVIES
Cinemablend

John Wick 4: First Look At Keanu Reeves’ Return As The Title Assassin Is Finally Here

The wait for John Wick: Chapter 4 (which may have the subtitle Hagakure) has stretched on much longer than expected, with the next entry in the popular Keanu Reeves-led action film series having once been slated for May 2021 and now on track to come out early next year. There are still a lot of questions surrounding the upcoming 2023 movie, but with less than a year to go until Chapter 4’s arrival, a new goodie has dropped to boost the hype: our first look at Reeves’ return as John Wick.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

The Walking Dead Finally Revealed How Andrew Lincoln And Danai Gurira Will Return As Rick And Michonne (And It Won't Be In Theaters)

After nearly four years years of The Walking Dead fans suffering from a Rick Grimes drought, with Andrew Lincoln having exited the flagship series back in mid-Season 9, AMC and franchise overlord Scott Gimple have finally given everyone a confirmed reason to celebrate. Lincoln is confirmed to be reuniting with Danai Gurira's also-missed badass Michonne for a brand new project that won't be a series of features as was originally planned. Rather, they're getting their own TV spinoff!
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Quiet Place#Paramount Pictures#Universal Pictures
Deadline

Nathan Fillion & Niecy Nash-Betts Tease What’s To Come In ‘The Rookie’s Fifth Season & ‘The Rookie: Feds’ First, How “Mothership” Series & Spinoff Will Overlap – Comic-Con

Key creatives behind ABC’s hit police procedural The Rookie and its upcoming spinoff The Rookie: Feds made an appearance at Comic-Con today to tease what’s coming up on both series and discuss the nature of the interaction planned for them. Panelists for the conversation with TV Guide magazine’s...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
Cinemablend

Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman Confirm Deadpool And Logan With Be Disney+’s First R-Rated Movies, And Their Responses Are Classic

Although Disney+ is still largely a family-friendly streaming service, in recent months, more content has been added to the platform that’s specifically targeted at older audiences. For instance, looking at the Marvel realm, shows like Daredevil and Jessica Jones that originated from Netflix can now be viewed on Disney+, though you’ll need to make sure your parental controls are properly set up to make sure the little ones don’t accidentally view these shows. Well, now the platform is getting its first R-rated movies in the form of Deadpool, Deadpool 2 and Logan, and Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have provided some classic responses to that.
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

The Creeper Returns in First Trailer for ‘Jeepers Creepers: Reborn’

The trailer has arrived for the fourth installment in the Jeepers Creepers franchise, Jeepers Creepers: Reborn. Continuing the horror series that launched with the inaugural film in 2001 and arriving five years after 2017’s Jeepers Creepers 3, the latest movie will see The Creeper return once again. Directed by...
MOVIES
Deadline

Deadline

106K+
Followers
33K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy