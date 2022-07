China on Sunday launched the second of three modules needed to complete its new space station, state media reported, the latest step in Beijing's ambitious space programme. "The CSS (Chinese Space Station) will complete its construction... in one and half a year which will be the fastest in history for any modular space station," said Chen Lan, analyst for the site Go-Taikonauts.com, which specialises in China's space programme.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 40 MINUTES AGO