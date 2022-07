This story was excerpted from Justice delos Santos’ Pirates Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. PNC Park is about 2,500 miles away from Dodger Stadium. The two ballparks are located on completely different sides of the country. The two cities in which they reside are, in short, starkly different from one another. But in the top of the ninth inning at the 92nd Midsummer Classic, the two cathedrals were, if for but a moment, connected.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO