ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Kurt & Wyatt Russell Join Apple TV+’s Untitled Godzilla and Titans Series

By Meaghan Darwish
tvinsider.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s a father-son team up over at Apple TV+ as Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell board the streamer’s upcoming original untitled Godzilla and Titans series based on Legendary’s Monsterverse franchise. The show directed by the Emmy-nominated Matt Shakman will see the men join previously announced stars...

www.tvinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Dwayne Johnson Storms Comic-Con With New ‘Black Adam’ Trailer

Click here to read the full article. Dwayne Johnson brought Black Adam’s might to Comic-Con. Johnson made a grand entrance to San Diego Comic-Con’s Hall H, rising from the stage floor in his full Black Adam costume. As he emerged, lightning bolts appeared on the screen behind him and smoke billowed out on the floor. Audience members had been given lightning bolt lanyards before the panel, and every single one lit up brightly in the darkened hall for a grand display. The movie star also unveiled the newest trailer for his upcoming superhero adventure as part of the Warner Bros. presentation.   Black Adam...
MOVIES
tvinsider.com

‘The Walking Dead’ Final Episodes Trailer: They’ll Finish the Fight Together (VIDEO)

How will their story end? And who will tell it? Well, before The Walking Dead says goodbye, things are, of course, going to get very bloody. AMC, at the show’s final San Diego Comic-Con panel, announced that the final episodes will premiere on Sunday, October 2, and released a trailer offering a first look at Season 11C. It fittingly begins with a look at the series through the years, including Rick (Andrew Lincoln) approaching the doors with “Don’t Open. Dead Inside” written across. There are so many moments to relive!
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘Unbroken’ Canceled: Scott Bakula Ranch Drama Not Moving Forward at NBC

The hopes for the Scott Bakula-starring ranch drama Unbroken have been dashed as NBC is not moving forward with the series, according to TVLine. Bakula was set to star as retired rodeo champion and current rancher Ash Holleran in the Yellowstone-style drama. Created by Shaun Cassidy (New Amsterdam), the drama would revolve around three dynastic ranch families on the central coast of California, making love and war in a passionate struggle to survive. The story would see a group of fiercely determined young women aiming to win big at the National Championship of Rodeo.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Tippett
Person
Kiersey Clemons
Person
Wyatt Russell
Person
Goldie Hawn
Person
Anna Sawai
Person
Kurt Russell
The Associated Press

Jordan Peele's ‘Nope’ debuts at No. 1 with $44 million

Jordan Peele ’s UFO thriller “Nope” topped the North American charts in its first weekend in theaters with an estimated $44 million in ticket sales, Universal Pictures said Sunday. Though it doesn’t come close to the $71 million debut of “Us,” it is still significantly impressive for an original, R-rated film — and the biggest of the pandemic for an original screenplay. “Nope,” which opened on 3,785 theaters in the U.S. and Canada, is the most expensive film Peele has made to date with a reported $68 million production budget, not accounting for marketing and promotion costs. “Us” cost around $20 million to produce, while “Get Out” was made for only $4.5 million. Both films ultimately made over $255 million worldwide. Critics were largely positive about “ Nope,” which stars Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer and Steven Yeun and pays homage to UFO films like “Close Encounters of the Third Kind” and “Signs,” and is currently resting at 83% on Rotten Tomatoes. “It’s a great number,” said Jim Orr, Universal’s president of domestic distribution. “It’s amazing how broadly it’s playing too.”
MOVIES
Cinemablend

The Walking Dead Finally Revealed How Andrew Lincoln And Danai Gurira Will Return As Rick And Michonne (And It Won't Be In Theaters)

After nearly four years years of The Walking Dead fans suffering from a Rick Grimes drought, with Andrew Lincoln having exited the flagship series back in mid-Season 9, AMC and franchise overlord Scott Gimple have finally given everyone a confirmed reason to celebrate. Lincoln is confirmed to be reuniting with Danai Gurira's also-missed badass Michonne for a brand new project that won't be a series of features as was originally planned. Rather, they're getting their own TV spinoff!
TV SERIES
Cinemablend

Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman Confirm Deadpool And Logan With Be Disney+’s First R-Rated Movies, And Their Responses Are Classic

Although Disney+ is still largely a family-friendly streaming service, in recent months, more content has been added to the platform that’s specifically targeted at older audiences. For instance, looking at the Marvel realm, shows like Daredevil and Jessica Jones that originated from Netflix can now be viewed on Disney+, though you’ll need to make sure your parental controls are properly set up to make sure the little ones don’t accidentally view these shows. Well, now the platform is getting its first R-rated movies in the form of Deadpool, Deadpool 2 and Logan, and Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have provided some classic responses to that.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#Monsterverse#The Banner Of Heaven#Falcon#F9
Cinemablend

John Wick 4: First Look At Keanu Reeves’ Return As The Title Assassin Is Finally Here

The wait for John Wick: Chapter 4 (which may have the subtitle Hagakure) has stretched on much longer than expected, with the next entry in the popular Keanu Reeves-led action film series having once been slated for May 2021 and now on track to come out early next year. There are still a lot of questions surrounding the upcoming 2023 movie, but with less than a year to go until Chapter 4’s arrival, a new goodie has dropped to boost the hype: our first look at Reeves’ return as John Wick.
MOVIES
wrestlinginc.com

The Rock Addresses WWE’s Ring Name For His Daughter

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s daughter isn’t coming into wrestling with her family’s name, but and for what it’s worth, her dad thinks her new name is pretty cool. the WWE legend made it clear that he thought “she did so good,” on her debut, with Raine seemingly hinting at what her nickname might be when she begins appearing on television, as she referred to herself as “The Final Girl” throughout her promo.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
People

Taurean Blacque, Hill Street Blues and Generations Star, Dead at 82

Taurean Blacque, who starred in NBC's Hill Street Blues and Generations, has died. He was 82. The actor's family confirmed to Deadline that Blacque died on Thursday in Atlanta following a brief illness. Blacque is best known for playing the streetwise, no-nonsense, respected veteran Detective Neal Washington on all seven...
ATLANTA, GA
Variety

Jamie Lee Curtis Doubts Marvel Will Cast Her Because She’s a 64-Year-Old Woman: ‘Can’t Imagine They’ll Call’

Click here to read the full article. Jamie Lee Curtis kick-started a playful war with Marvel earlier this year after her acclaimed A24 multiverse drama “Everything Everywhere All at Once” opened in theaters at the same time as the MCU’s “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.” The actor went wild on social media proclaiming her movie the superior multiverse project. “I have nothing against Marvel as an entity. I’ve seen a lot of Marvel movies,” Curtis recently told People magazine when asked about the pretend feud. “What I was talking about is that ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ was a...
MOVIES
Complex

Megan Thee Stallion Connects With Future on “Pressurelicious”

Megan Thee Stallion has joined forces with one of her favorite artists. Less than two months after dropping the video for “Plan B,” the Houston rapper returned with the Future-assisted “Pressurelicious.” Megan confirmed the song’s release on social media this week. “Hot Girls Up 10000000000000...
MUSIC
AOL Corp

Chelsea Handler Breaks Silence on Jo Koy Split: 'You Can't Change a Person'

Putting herself first. Chelsea Handler is opening up about her split from Jo Koy days after confirming their breakup. “It’s nice to bend for people. It’s nice to learn how to compromise. It’s nice to learn how to demonstrate my love publicly. I believe Jo needed that,” Handler, 47, said during a Wednesday, July 20, appearance on the “We Can Do Hard Things with Glennon Doyle” podcast. “I was so inspired by us, but Jo didn’t crack me open. My psychiatrist cracked me open, and then I was open, and then I was able to bend for somebody. But you can’t change somebody intrinsically.”
CELEBRITIES
tvinsider.com

‘Stranger Things’ Season 5: David Harbour Chronicles Weightloss Struggles

Stranger Things star David Harbour has shared a series of photos of the incredible body transformation he underwent for the latest season of the hit Netflix series. Harbour — who plays the beloved Hawkins police chief Jim Hopper in the sci-fi horror drama — revealed that he lost 75lbs between Season 3 and Season 4. “All told it was a difficult and exciting ride, changing diet and exercise plans (or lack thereof),” he wrote in an Instagram post alongside side-by-side photos of himself from the show’s third season and the recent fourth season.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘Black Panther 2’ First Trailer Unveils Marvel’s Emotional Return to Wakanda and War With Namor

Marvel is bringing fans back to Wakanda in the first trailer for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”‘. The trailer is strung together with a lyrical motif of “We gonna be alright” from Kendrick Lamar’s “Alright,” moving between images of Wakanda’s aquatic environments, futuristic technology and what appears to be a funeral with crowds of Wakandans dressed in white.
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

Tom Holland Will Not Return for 'Spider-man Freshman Year'

According to reports, Tom Holland is not set to reprise his role as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in Spider-man Freshman Year. Announced on Disney+ Day last year, the animated series came alongside news of Marvel Studios’ continued animation development with X-Men ’97, Marvel Zombies, and Season 2 of What If…?
MOVIES
Us Weekly

Amanda Seyfried Reveals She Lost ‘Wicked’ Role to Ariana Grande: ‘I Literally Bent Over Backwards’

She was changed for good. Amanda Seyfried was rehearsing for her Wicked movie audition while playing Elizabeth Holmes on Hulu’s The Dropout. The Mean Girls star, 36, was asked about the craziest thing she’s done to secure a role during an interview with Backstage published on Tuesday, July 19, and her answer came as a major surprise to fans. “I have dreams that I’m still auditioning for Wicked,” Seyfried said. “Last summer, while I was playing Elizabeth on the weekends, I was auditioning in person to play Glinda in the movie version of Wicked — because I wanted it that much that I was like, ‘You know what? Yeah, I have to play the last scene of The Dropout on Tuesday. I’ll give my Sunday to you.'”
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy