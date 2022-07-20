ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Here Nor There

By Nicolai McCrary
The Infatuation
The Infatuation
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you’ve ever wanted to feel like a secret agent, head to Here Nor There. It’s located in a basement under an alleyway in downtown Austin, right next to The...

www.theinfatuation.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Infatuation

Eden Cocktail Room

Austin may not have asked for a biblical sin-themed cocktail bar, but we got one—and now we’re regulars. This spot feels especially appropriate located in an alleyway right behind Dirty Sixth Street. Just look for the purple door and hope it’s not the back entrance to Voodoo Doughnuts next door. Inside, you’ll see a small, dimly-lit room with a bar the size of a large walk-in closet, and order cocktails that follow the theme with names like Fruit of the Forbidden, Naked and Shameless, or Lilith’s Affair. Old wooden floors and brick walls make the whole place feel like it was plucked off the streets of Brooklyn.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Infatuation

Downtown Austin

Visit Floppy Disk Repair Co’s website, and you’ll be met with an old-school landing page describing how to get your floppy disk repaired. The downtown business is just a cover, obviously (do new computers still come with floppy disk drives?), because once you head to the actual space, you’ll find yourself in a small, lively speakeasy called Red Headed Stepchild. There are chair swings on one side of the bar, exposed brick walls, and a red glow that makes the whole place feel like an elusive, underground warehouse party. The cocktails lean on the “fun” side here, with things like milk-based punch served with a side of Trix cereal. The password to get in changes monthly—if you make it in, ask to get on their text list where they’ll send it out, or just ask a bartender at one of the neighboring bars.
AUSTIN, TX
The Infatuation

Salt & Time Wine Shop

There aren’t many places in Austin where you can simultaneously order customizable tinned fish boards, sit on a sunny patio drinking some natural wine, and leave with a few cuts of 80-day dry-aged steak on your way out. Salt & Time Wine, a dedicated wine shop just two doors down from the original butcher shop and restaurant, is that place. Grab a glass to enjoy at the shop—it’s a very relaxed place, and is never over-crowded—or a bottle for later. And if you’re just dipping into the world of natural wine, they have a lot of bottles in the $20-30 range, making this place a very accessible entryway.
AUSTIN, TX
The Infatuation

Launderette

Housed inside (you guessed it) a converted laundromat, Launderette is one of the most attractive restaurants on the East Side. It’s located a few blocks away from the busyness that is East Sixth, meaning it’s a great spot for a quiet dinner or a romantic date night, but it’s also bright and airy enough to be one of our favorite brunch spots in Austin. Whether you’re ordering off their brunch, lunch, or dinner menu, you’ll probably want to finish your meal with the birthday cake ice cream sandwich—just don’t ask them to sing any songs when they bring it out.
AUSTIN, TX
The Infatuation

The Infatuation

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
158K+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors. They eat out a lot. More than they probably should.

 https://theinfatuation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy