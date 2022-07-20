ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Techo Mezcaleria & Agave Bar

By Nicolai McCrary
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

For an intimate, speakeasy-style mezcaleria experience without all the crowds, head to Techo on Manor Rd. The ceilings are low, the room is dark—minus the glow...

Bar Moruno

This might be a tough pill for some to swallow, but when it comes to food, Sunset Junction has gotten a bit sleepy lately. Silver Lake’s neighborhood-within-a-neighborhood certainly retains charm, but for every witchy kaftan store, there’s now a national salad chain and an overpriced drip coffee laboratory on either side. It’s why the arrival of Bar Moruno feels like such a breath of fresh air.
Oy Bar

Even in broad daylight, Oy Bar is so dark you need to pause to let your eyes adjust as you step inside. This Studio City bar might be new, but the dimly-lit, slightly dingy atmosphere it exudes is exactly what we want in a Valley dive. Formally called The Bar At Oyster House (hence the new name), this neighborhood drinking hole is now run by the Jeff’s Table crew with a menu full of bar bites worth braving the 101 at rush hour to eat. The “Jeff’s Special” quesadilla is a pastrami-filled, jalapeño-crusted masterpiece and the Oy Burger is the best new burger we’ve eaten this year. Topped with gooey Toma cheese, hoisin ketchup, lettuce, onion, cucumber, dijon, and a heap of cilantro, it's savory, tangy, and aggressively fragrant. This is the kind of place to come after a rough day of work when you need a stiff drink and to be left alone—if that’s what you prefer.
Bar Sabine

Ballard is a great neighborhood to grab an outdoor drink, but most of the spots on the main drag have their patios crammed on the sidewalk. Not Bar Sabine’s. They have an entire alleyway complete with a bunch of tables, space heaters in case the temperature drops, and a floral wall mural. The cocktails are complicated and well-balanced, featuring fun ingredients like sandalwood, rhubarb Aperol, pistachio, strawberry red wine foam, and glitter. Sit out here with some tasty Mediterranean mezze, like smoked eggplant dip with homemade spiced potato chips, and appreciate your drink’s perfectly square ice cubes and rim of togarashi salt.
Weber's Bakery

Webers has been around for a long time (since 1930 to be exact). And if you’ve ever eaten those tiny pre-packaged glazed donuts at the gas station, this Garfield Ridge shop is for you. Specifically their chocolate-covered cake donut. The chocolate icing has a rich cocoa flavor and isn’t too sweet. Plus, it covers the donut with the right amount of thickness to complement (not overshadow) the flavor of the cake.
RIDGE, NY
Sour Seed Bagels

If you keep a detailed spreadsheet of nearby bagel options, go ahead and add Sour Seed Bagels to it. This little market is serving good crispy, chewy sourdough bagels with some tasty toppings from the ground floor of an apartment in Midtown (in the former Thatch space). They have bagel standards, like a classic lox and a creamy egg salad. But they also have more creative options, like smoked river trout and the Sweet + Salty, which comes with tahini, smashed berries, honey, and salt. Whatever you get, order it with preserved lemon and Calabrian chili schmear, which has a perfect heat. There's not much to the interior. It's mostly a takeout spot, although there are a few tables outside. Order in advance online if you're in a rush. It's not the speediest operation.
106 Seafood Underground

Chances are you will get lost when you arrive at 106 Seafood Underground in Inglewood. The restaurant is located in a residential backyard and there are no signs on the street. But if you trust us not to lead you astray (or onto someone’s private property), you will be rewarded with some truly excellent mariscos right outside of LAX. Operated by a member of the Coni Seafood family, 106 Seafood Underground is no fly-by-night operation: it’s a full-fledged restaurant with table service, a shaded patio, and QR code menus. Order the flaky whole grilled snook for the table, plus other shareable dishes like a refreshing green apple ceviche and camarones borrachos with a spicy tequila-infused, tomato-chile sauce.
INGLEWOOD, CA
Bronzeville Winery

If Bronzeville Winery’s energy could be harvested, this place would have enough backup power to keep its DJ spinning during a blackout. This upscale Bronzeville restaurant is buzzing with chatty couples hanging out at the bar, people celebrating birthdays, and—if you’re as lucky as we were one visit—the Bridgerton Experience cast in full costume (minus the wigs) tossing back glasses of wine. You might have just planned on coming here for dinner, but Bronzeville’s liveliness and great food will have you staying past dessert.
Night Heron

Night Heron in Uptown Oakland has many qualities we look for in a great cocktail spot. The artsy space filled with murals and neon lighting has comfortable seating, and lots of elbow room. It’s not too loud that you can’t hear the person sitting next you, and there are a variety of well-made drinks. These are all reasons we have no problem lounging in a large booth or the banquette with ottomans, sipping on a Super Brava with mezcal and garam masala. This place also has a short section of low and no-ABV cocktails, too, and is serving bento boxes from nearby Japanese spot Itani Ramen.
OAKLAND, CA
Thai Sidewalk

If you can’t bear the thought of sitting at a restaurant packed with hot moms and remote tech workers for lunch, go to Thai Sidewalk instead. This street cart makes solid food, and you’ll probably spend around $15 for lunch. The real power move, though, is to get the lobster roll, which only costs $20, is quite literally overflowing with huge chunks of lobster meat, and is lightly dressed with a peppery mayo that makes us wish all lobster rolls had this much flavor. Apart from that, our favorites here are the pad see ew and the curry puffs, but you can’t really go wrong. Walk a block or so to Pebble Beach and have your Thai takeout with a view. It beats a sad desk salad any day of the week.
EZ Inn

This Ukrainian Village spot might be the most well-kept dive bar in the city, where you won’t be subjected to decades-old lingering cigarette smells and mystery stains on the floor. Like a classic Chicago dive, you can order stuff like Old Style and malort, but Ez Inn also has a great cocktail menu with options like a frozen mocha made with vodka. Its large wooden interior is decorated in all sorts of Old Style memorabilia, and is like a winter cabin, with plenty of leather bar stools and couches and an open area perfect for hanging out when you need to stretch your legs. This space also doubles as a dance floor during occasional DJ sets, so keep an eye on their event calendar.
CHICAGO, IL
Khmai Cambodian Fine Dining

When you step into this dimly lit, casual Cambodian spot in Rogers Park you’re immediately greeted by a shining disco ball like you should be wearing bell bottoms and platform shoes. But instead of the restaurant being filled with sounds of the Bee Gees, it has traditional Khmer music and great Cambodian food. From starters like lemongrass beef skewers with a spicy chili fish sauce to entrees like somlar machu kreoung with a tart tamarind broth or the chewy glass noodles—we haven’t found a single miss yet. Ask for extra chili fish sauce (you'll want to put it on every bite), and know that the large servings make this a great spot for a family-style meal.
Mint Heights

At first glance, Mint Heights might seem like your garden variety casual Indian spot, but a few standout menu items take this place up a notch. Start with an order of crispy okra, which is one of our favorite okra dishes in Brooklyn. It comes in a huge pile and gets a salty, tangy kick from lemon juice and chaat masala. We also love the dahi vada, especially when it’s hot out. Mains here are pretty good across the board, but the one thing you absolutely must get is the crab curry. Imagine a deconstructed crab cake smothered in a velvety coconut-based sauce laced with mustard seeds, red chilies, and curry leaves. We’ve never had anything like it.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Bakery Boys

Bakery Boys is a tiny Haitian to-go restaurant where you can get a styrofoam box full of some very good food—and a lot of it. They have dishes like soup joumo, Haitian spaghetti, and more. But we like the griot best. The chunks of pork have a crispy exterior, tender interior, and are served with thick tostones and a pile of tangy pikliz. Get a bit of everything together in one bite, and your mouth be thankful to exist in Miami. There is a small table by the counter, but this is definitely a takeout spot. There’s also no steam counter set up, so expect your food to take ten or 15 minutes to prepare.
MIAMI, FL
Ballast Coffee

Ballast Coffee is a quiet, airy cafe in West Portal that makes great iced and hot drinks (plus ube and calamansi-infused coffee). They also serve pastries and mochi muffins from Third Culture and Starter bakeries. This spot has reliable internet and plenty of tables for a morning of work, or quick catch ups with friends you haven’t seen since chunky dad sneakers became a thing. There’s a sun-filled patio, back room with a garden view, and a communal table up front. If you are here to start penning your magnum opus, just make sure you come with any tech fully charged. There aren’t many outlets.
Milonga Room

Milonga Room might be one of the best-kept secret speakeasies in Austin. It’s located in the basement of Buenos Aires Cafe on the East Side, through a wooden door with a small eye-level opening that looks like it belongs to a haunted old building. Once inside, post up at the tiny three-seat bar or one of the handful of tables and old couches strewn about the room that looks a bit like old Victorian parlor. It’s also dimly-lit and intimate, complete with cozy corners and low ceilings—this is very much an ideal date night spot with amaro-focused drinks and a small menu of light bites—like empanadas and macarons—if you didn’t just come from dinner upstairs.
AUSTIN, TX
Arthur & Sons

The West Village never seems to get sick of Italian restaurants, but Arthur & Sons stands out as a fun addition. At this red sauce restaurant, you eat big plates of pasta and chicken marsala and drink colorful, playful cocktails. The room is bright and cozy, there’s a warm and welcoming atmosphere, and they focus on doing the classics well. Order the spicy rigatoni, and add the tender meatballs that fall apart upon contact with your fork. If you want some things to share with the table, get the large artichokes cooked piccata-style and the heap of lettuce with just enough caesar dressing. With its charming red-and-white color palette and Frank Sinatra soundtrack, this whole place winks at you with red sauce traditions—but it still feels fresh, and everyone here is always having a good time.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Devil’s Teeth Baking Company

We love both locations of this counter-service bakery, but the one in the Richmond has shorter lines—which helps in the morning, when it seems like everyone within a five-mile radius is waiting to get their hands on a Special Breakfast Sandwich. A buttery biscuit is the base for soft-scrambled eggs, a solid amount of mashed avocado, pepperjack, and bacon. Lemon garlic aioli ties it all together. Other sweeter pastries round out a breakfast here, like the frosting-less cinnamon roll or a square of pillowy carrot cake. There’s a parklet out front, plus a hidden patio with a few tables in the back.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Trinistyle Cuisine

There are only a handful of foods we’d travel across town for in Friday afternoon traffic and until we tried Trinistyle Cuisine in Inglewood, we didn’t know a fried shark sandwich was one of them. The Trinidadian takeout counter/outdoor restaurant, located in a strip mall down the street...
INGLEWOOD, CA
Antidote Wine Bar

Antidote by name and antidote by nature. Given the wine bar’s location just off Carnaby Street you’ll be surprised just how pleasant it is to pitch up at one of the dozen or so tables outside. There’s a serious cellar of European biodynamic bottles here, but you don’t have to delve into the magnums from the Loire (or, do you?). Glasses start at £6 and the snacks, all tomato-ish and charcuterie, are lovely.
Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors. They eat out a lot. More than they probably should.

