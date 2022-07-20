ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

The Treasury

By Nicolai McCrary
The Infatuation
The Infatuation
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Located behind Shangri-La on East 6th, The Treasury is a semi-secret, loosely bank themed bar. And by loosely bank themed, we mean that it’s located...

www.theinfatuation.com

The Infatuation

Graziano's Market

This is the original location of what’s now become a big Miami chain of Argentinean markets and steakhouses. This original location is also the one with the best food. It’s a dependable spot to get a decent empanada if you’re looking for a quick bite. But you can also find ready-to-eat marinated tongue, ensalada rusa, and dozens of things overstuffed with dulce de leche. You can also get giant jars filled with the sticky caramelized milk, imported Argentinean steak, housemade pastas, and a solid selection of South American wines. There are a handful of tables inside, but this place is mainly a takeout operation.
MIAMI, FL
The Infatuation

Green Light Korean Pub & Karaoke

If you’re looking for a place where you and your friends can belt anything from Bohemian Rhapsody to No Scrubs, book a private karaoke room at Green Light in West Ridge. Rooms are booked by the hour for up to 20 people, and they have deals on bottle service and room rates when you spend a certain amount on food. And the Korean food here is pretty good, with dishes like japchae, kimchi tater tots, and tteokbokki. Once your time in the private room runs out, you can still hang out in the front dining area where you can occasionally catch the bartenders breathing fire.
The Infatuation

Shangri-La

Shangri-La is one of the original East Side bars, and is still one of the most popular. Cheap drinks, a huge patio that’s good for making new friends, two pool tables, and a Happy Hour that runs late make this an easy choice for weeknights or a first stop on a weekend crawl.
The Infatuation

Zaab Zaab

The two-block stretch in Elmhurst that’s home to Khao Kang and Ayada is an intimidating place to open a Thai restaurant. But Zaab Zaab, a newer Isan Thai spot serving dishes packed with lots of chilies, herbs, and lemongrass, holds its own and then some. The menu is broken up into a bunch of different sections (grilled, fish, som tum, etc.), and you should treat it like an urgent checklist. Get the juicy larb with crispy duck skin and bits of chewy liver, and be sure to have a hot pot in the middle of your table. We like the one with chunks of baby back rib that soak up the citrusy broth. For a centerpiece, go for the whole salt-crusted fish served on a board with rice noodles, tamarind sauce, and enough fresh herbs to stock a booth at a farmers market. If you’re a party of six or more, you can call for a reservation, otherwise, stop by with one other person and grab a table on the little astroturf patio.
ELMHURST, IL
The Infatuation

Fanny’s

Fanny’s feels like the kind of place where entertainment lawyers eat steak and complain about their clients. It also happens to be the restaurant and cafe at the Academy Museum in Miracle Mile. This two-story spot is full of clamshell booths, waiters in fitted blazers, and blocks of French cheese that ride around the dining room on a rolling cart. But much like the Recording Academy, this prestigious establishment usually misses the mark.
The Infatuation

Bar Sabine

Ballard is a great neighborhood to grab an outdoor drink, but most of the spots on the main drag have their patios crammed on the sidewalk. Not Bar Sabine’s. They have an entire alleyway complete with a bunch of tables, space heaters in case the temperature drops, and a floral wall mural. The cocktails are complicated and well-balanced, featuring fun ingredients like sandalwood, rhubarb Aperol, pistachio, strawberry red wine foam, and glitter. Sit out here with some tasty Mediterranean mezze, like smoked eggplant dip with homemade spiced potato chips, and appreciate your drink’s perfectly square ice cubes and rim of togarashi salt.
The Infatuation

Al Coro

There’s no printed menu at Al Coro, a fine-dining spot in the old Del Posto space in Chelsea, so every course will be a little bit of a surprise. Only two options—$195 for five courses, or $245 for seven—are offered, and instead of a parade of dishes like branzino, risotto, and bistecca, you’ll get a much more innovative take on Italian cuisine. Some courses provide a sampling of small bites, while others are served family style. Stellar items include poached white asparagus with rye crumbles and some tender and juicy chicken served with crispy pancakes (a play on Peking duck). There are no white tablecloths in sight (but lots of brown ones), which gives the warm space a less-formal feel, and a live band playing lounge music on a balcony every night provides another twist on the fine-dining experience.
The Infatuation

Causita

With a subdued, all-white brick exterior, you might walk past this Peruvian spot in Silver Lake’s Sunset Junction a few times before noticing. But keep a look out, because behind that facade is one of Silver Lake’s better spots for a high-energy dinner. Causita is from the same...
The Infatuation

Shanghai Dumpling King

This casual Shanghainese spot just opened a second outpost in Duboce Triangle, meaning there’s another place to get their fantastic stir-fried rice cakes—the standout of any meal here. The dish is loaded up with tender chunks of pork, saucy cabbage, and rice cakes that have just the right chewy-to-crispy ratio. To go with it, you can also order an assortment of steamed, boiled, or pan-fried dumplings, or larger entrées like salt and pepper fish or slightly sweet chicken and corn soup.
The Infatuation

Mint Heights

At first glance, Mint Heights might seem like your garden variety casual Indian spot, but a few standout menu items take this place up a notch. Start with an order of crispy okra, which is one of our favorite okra dishes in Brooklyn. It comes in a huge pile and gets a salty, tangy kick from lemon juice and chaat masala. We also love the dahi vada, especially when it’s hot out. Mains here are pretty good across the board, but the one thing you absolutely must get is the crab curry. Imagine a deconstructed crab cake smothered in a velvety coconut-based sauce laced with mustard seeds, red chilies, and curry leaves. We’ve never had anything like it.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Infatuation

Whip n' Dip

Whip N' Dip has been a Coral Gables ice cream spot since the '80s. It’s right on Sunset Drive, but it still feels hidden since it’s on the edge of where the street becomes residential and there are hardly any street lights. Their ice cream selection is concise and includes the classics. But they also have some more creative flavors, like a really good guava and cheese ice cream. There is no seating inside and only a couple of benches out front. It’s mostly a neighborhood takeout spot, though it’s also a great stop after catching a movie at Sunset Place.
CORAL GABLES, FL
The Infatuation

La Natural

La Natural is a Little River restaurant serving pizza and natural wine, in addition to some rotating small plates that mostly consist of seasonal vegetables. Pizza is the main attraction here, and it’s good, with a soft, fermented dough that has a light tang and a charred crust. Most of the pizzas use minimal ingredients, and there are some unique choices, like a very good white pie covered in diced scallions and a bit of szechuan pepper. The dining room is minimal, with empty white walls interrupted only by a shelf of natural wine. It’s a relaxing restaurant that works for a date spot or catch-up meal with a few friends who are down to split a bottle of wine and tear pizza apart with your fingers (since they don’t slice the pies here). Just make a reservation. Walk-ins aren't guaranteed a table. Also, they tend to keep their door locked for some reason. So don’t walk away thinking this place is closed.
The Infatuation

Chiho Bistro

It can be difficult to find somewhere for a quiet dinner in Belltown when you’re perpetually surrounded by corporate employees heading to Happy Hours and tourists who couldn’t get into Shiro’s. But Chiho is one of the calmest restaurants in the city, especially for it being in the middle of an extremely loud neighborhood. This cozy Chinese spot specializes in soup dumplings, from classic xiao long bao to black-dyed wrappers filled with brothy truffle-spiked pork. Stick with those over the other mains and you’ll be set for a decent casual weeknight dinner.
The Infatuation

Obelix

It’s upscale and casual. It’s French and not French. Like Jekyll and Hyde (minus the serum, homicidal rage, and examination of human nature) Obelix is a restaurant of contradictions—but that's exactly what makes this River North spot so exciting. As soon as you step inside Obelix you're...
CHICAGO, IL
The Infatuation

L&B Spumoni Gardens

There are certain food-related rites of passage that come with living in New York City, and making the journey to Gravesend for L&B Spumoni Gardens is one of them. Maybe you grew up eating here, the feeling of having your thighs stuck to a too-hot outdoor bench while spumoni drips down your forearm synonymous with the early days of summer. Others come to it as adults, learning the ways of the square slice later in life, but never too late.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Infatuation

Bar Moruno

This might be a tough pill for some to swallow, but when it comes to food, Sunset Junction has gotten a bit sleepy lately. Silver Lake’s neighborhood-within-a-neighborhood certainly retains charm, but for every witchy kaftan store, there’s now a national salad chain and an overpriced drip coffee laboratory on either side. It’s why the arrival of Bar Moruno feels like such a breath of fresh air.
The Infatuation

Bronzeville Winery

If Bronzeville Winery’s energy could be harvested, this place would have enough backup power to keep its DJ spinning during a blackout. This upscale Bronzeville restaurant is buzzing with chatty couples hanging out at the bar, people celebrating birthdays, and—if you’re as lucky as we were one visit—the Bridgerton Experience cast in full costume (minus the wigs) tossing back glasses of wine. You might have just planned on coming here for dinner, but Bronzeville’s liveliness and great food will have you staying past dessert.
The Infatuation

Andrew Edmunds

If you’re the kind of person who appreciates first editions, puts an Austin Farwell soundtrack on every video of your dog, and still thinks of your primary school boyfriend as “the one that got away”, you’ll love Andrew Edmunds. Because if you’ve got a single romantic bone in your body, this restaurant will locate it. Open since 1985, this old-school Soho restaurant with a European-inspired menu has been making people fall in love for almost four decades. But not just in love with whoever’s on the other end of the table—in love with this moody, candlelit restaurant.
The Infatuation

The Infatuation

ABOUT

Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors. They eat out a lot. More than they probably should.

 https://theinfatuation.com

