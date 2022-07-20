ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

More Seasonal Temps Next Week, Still Dry

By Jim Maurice
 3 days ago
UNDATED -- A slight shift in the pattern next week could allow for more seasonable temperatures. Currently, models indicate a trend for near normal temperatures across southern Minnesota,...

KARE 11

Strong storms launch high winds, hail in southeastern Minnesota

ROCHESTER, Minn. — Strong storm cells launched straight-line winds and dropped hail as the moved across southeastern Minnesota late morning and early afternoon Saturday. In Renville County, winds gusting up to 65 mph ripped trees from the ground in communities like Olivia and Buffalo Lake, while Olmstead County also reported major tree damage. KARE 11 news partner KTTC in Rochester shared pictures of framing on a construction site that was knocked down by the storm.
ROCHESTER, MN
WJON

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Part of Minnesota

UNDATED -- The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for part of Minnesota. The watch is in effect until 2:00 p.m. and includes the area just to the south of St. Cloud. Round 1 of 2 severe thunderstorm threats today. Wind, hail, and lightning are the primary...
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

Dry Conditions Spreading Across More of Minnesota

UNDATED -- After another week with little to no rain the dry conditions in Minnesota are getting worse. The latest update Thursday from the U.S. Drought Monitor says 28 percent of the state is now abnormally dry, up from 11 percent a week ago. The abnormally dry area stretches from a line from Ortonville on the western border through St. Cloud and further east to the Wisconsin border and areas to the south of that line down to Interstate 90. All of Stearns and Sherburne counties are in the area.
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

St. Cloud Bus Operators Earn Top Ten Finishes at State Roadeo

AUSTIN -- St. Cloud bus drivers placed among the very best in the state last week. The annual Statewide Bus Roadeo was held by the Minnesota Public Transit Association in Austin on July 16th. More than 30 large and small bus operators competed including five St. Cloud Metro Bus employees....
AUSTIN, MN
WJON

New 188 Mile Bike Trail from St. Cloud to Moorhead Has a Name

One hundred and eighty-eight miles on a bicycle is pretty ambitious. Plus, being that the bike trail is 188 miles, it is actually further than driving that same destination along Interstate 94. But it's not about "getting there" on this trip, it's about the journey. There had been a contest...
MOORHEAD, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Two Harbors Resort One Of Three Minnesota Destinations To Make Travel + Leisure’s 10 Best In the Midwest

Travel + Leisure prides itself on being a top travel media brand in the world, with the mission to both inform and inspire travelers. They also pride themselves on covering "small towns and big cities, hidden gems and tried-and-true destinations, beaches and lakes, mountains and valleys, national parks and outdoor adventures, road trips and cruises, fine-dining experiences and secret hole-in-the-wall establishments, and everything in between."
TWO HARBORS, MN
mprnews.org

So far, Minnesota avoids recent national uptick in COVID cases

On Wednesday we learned that both President Joe Biden and Sen. Tina Smith have COVID-19. This is on the heels of learning that the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci, tested positive. While all were fully vaccinated and boosted, which may be helping...
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

Great Places to Explore in MN Without Driving Far

There are many great places to visit in Minnesota without having to drive too far away from the St. Cloud area. Amy Barrett from Explore Minnesota joined me on WJON this week. Among the events and places to visit that Amy highlighted she talked about Clemens and Munsinger Gardens in St. Cloud where the annual art fair is taking place starting today. The location also features a Sunday concert series called Music in the Gardens. The next show is this Sunday starting at 3 p.m.
MINNESOTA STATE
knsiradio.com

MnDOT: Bridge Project Causing Weekend Traffic Jams Between St. Cloud and Rice

(KNSI) – The Minnesota Department of Transportation reminds drivers that a bridge project is causing significant delays on Highway 10 in central Minnesota. MnDOT expects reduced speeds, lane shifts and sudden stops or delays between St. Cloud and Rice. Highway 10 is down to one lane in each direction...
RICE, MN
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
ktwb.com

Xcel Energy to build large transmission line in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (AP) — Xcel Energy has started gathering public input on its plan to build one of Minnesota’s largest transmission line projects in recent years. The utility company has proposed building a 140-mile power line that would run from Becker in the north to Lyon County to the south.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Have You Seen These Big, Unique Birds Outside This Minnesota Dairy Queen?

Outside a Dairy Queen in a small Minnesota town, you'll find a unique experience and some fun bird watching. My aunt lives in Brainerd and growing up, I would always spend a week there in the winter and a week in the summer. My parents and her would always meet in McGregor since it was the halfway point between there and Duluth. I would personally love it because of the unique experience they have at the Dairy Queen in McGregor.
MCGREGOR, MN
CBS Minnesota

What's changed, what's consistent amid a new wave of COVID-19

MINNEAPOLIS -- The novel coronavirus of 2019 is not yet old news, but it is evolving as patients and physicians endure the latest surge in this summer of 2022."I think the shortness of breath piece is less than what we saw early on," Dr. Mark Sannes, an infectious disease physician at HealthParters, explained to WCCO. "The cough and fever piece looks very similar. It is a different disease in the sense that we are seeing a lot less severe illness now than we did early on in the pandemic."The HealthPartners system of hospitals and clinics is spread throughout the Metro,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WJON

Minnesota State Butterfly Added to Endangered List

UNDATED -- The Minnesota State Butterfly is now listed as endangered because of its fast dwindling population in North America. The International Union for the Conservation of Nature announced the designation Thursday for the orange-and-black monarch butterflies. The group estimates that populations have declined between 22% and 72% over a decade.
MINNESOTA STATE
